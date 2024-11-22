Serie A 2024-25: Vlahovic out of Juventus clash with Milan, says Motta

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic will miss his side’s trip to face AC Milan in Serie A this weekend, and manager Thiago Motta said on Friday that he is also doubtful for their upcoming Champions League game at Aston Villa.

Vlahovic returned from the international break with a muscle problem in his left thigh, and the manager, after he confirmed the Serbian’s absence for Saturday’s game at the San Siro, was asked about his chances of playing on Wednesday at Villa Park.

“I don’t know - he definitely won’t be there tomorrow. We hope to have him back as soon as possible,” Motta told a press conference.

“Injuries are part of football. Now it’s Vlahovic’s turn, but we’ll keep playing with the same principles, attacking and defending together.”

Vlahovic is the latest of Motta’s injury problems at Juventus. Argentine winger Nicolas Gonzalez missed the last six league games and is still unavailable, while Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik is a long-term absence.

ALSO READ: Real Madrid visits lowly Leganes trying to cope with injury crisis

Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz will also miss the game with Milan, and defender Juan Cabal recently suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, the same issue which will keep fellow defender Gleison Bremer out for the rest of the season.

“I’m really disappointed for Cabal because, like Bremer, he’ll be out for a long time,” Motta said.

“This is another reason to push ourselves, to commit that bit more so that these absences don’t weigh too heavily.”

Juventus goes into the game as the only unbeaten side in Serie A but finds itself sixth in the standings in what is so far, a very tight title race, with just two points separating Motta’s side from leader Napoli.

“It’s very balanced and this is good for both us and the public,” Motta said.

“We must all try to continue like this. We have to try to get as many positive results as possible.”

Milan is one place behind Juve but six points off Motta’s side.