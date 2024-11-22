 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A 2024-25: Vlahovic out of Juventus clash with Milan, says Motta

Juventus goes into the game as the only unbeaten side in Serie A but finds itself sixth in the standings in what is so far, a very tight title race, with just two points separating Motta’s side from leader Napoli.

Published : Nov 22, 2024 17:49 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Serbia’s Dusan Vlahovic runs for the ball during the UEFA Nations League match between Serbia and Denmark at the Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac, Serbia, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024.
Serbia’s Dusan Vlahovic runs for the ball during the UEFA Nations League match between Serbia and Denmark at the Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac, Serbia, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Serbia’s Dusan Vlahovic runs for the ball during the UEFA Nations League match between Serbia and Denmark at the Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac, Serbia, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic will miss his side’s trip to face AC Milan in Serie A this weekend, and manager Thiago Motta said on Friday that he is also doubtful for their upcoming Champions League game at Aston Villa.

Vlahovic returned from the international break with a muscle problem in his left thigh, and the manager, after he confirmed the Serbian’s absence for Saturday’s game at the San Siro, was asked about his chances of playing on Wednesday at Villa Park.

“I don’t know - he definitely won’t be there tomorrow. We hope to have him back as soon as possible,” Motta told a press conference.

“Injuries are part of football. Now it’s Vlahovic’s turn, but we’ll keep playing with the same principles, attacking and defending together.”

Vlahovic is the latest of Motta’s injury problems at Juventus. Argentine winger Nicolas Gonzalez missed the last six league games and is still unavailable, while Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik is a long-term absence.

ALSO READ: Real Madrid visits lowly Leganes trying to cope with injury crisis

Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz will also miss the game with Milan, and defender Juan Cabal recently suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, the same issue which will keep fellow defender Gleison Bremer out for the rest of the season.

“I’m really disappointed for Cabal because, like Bremer, he’ll be out for a long time,” Motta said.

“This is another reason to push ourselves, to commit that bit more so that these absences don’t weigh too heavily.”

Juventus goes into the game as the only unbeaten side in Serie A but finds itself sixth in the standings in what is so far, a very tight title race, with just two points separating Motta’s side from leader Napoli.

“It’s very balanced and this is good for both us and the public,” Motta said.

“We must all try to continue like this. We have to try to get as many positive results as possible.”

Milan is one place behind Juve but six points off Motta’s side. 

Related Topics

Dusan Vlahovic /

Juventus /

Serie A 2024-25 /

Serie A

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chennaiyin head coach Coyle believes Argentina’s visit to Kerala can be good for Indian football
    Rajdeep Saha
  2. Serie A 2024-25: Vlahovic out of Juventus clash with Milan, says Motta
    Reuters
  3. In a blow to Man City, Premier League clubs approve changes to sponsorship rules
    Reuters
  4. Nitish Reddy: Was fantastic to receive Test cap from Virat Kohli
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. Lionel Messi in Kerala: Argentina set to play friendly matches in Kochi next year
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A 2024-25: Vlahovic out of Juventus clash with Milan, says Motta
    Reuters
  2. Ligue 1 2024-25: PSG ‘dead’ without bigger stadium than Parc des Princes warns Qatari owners
    AFP
  3. Women’s Champions League 2024-25: Manchester City, Arsenal and Bayern Munich advance to quarterfinals
    AP
  4. Forward Ramos close to return, PSG coach Luis Enrique confirms
    Reuters
  5. Serie A 2024-25: Milan bids to hand injury-hit Juve first league loss of season
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chennaiyin head coach Coyle believes Argentina’s visit to Kerala can be good for Indian football
    Rajdeep Saha
  2. Serie A 2024-25: Vlahovic out of Juventus clash with Milan, says Motta
    Reuters
  3. In a blow to Man City, Premier League clubs approve changes to sponsorship rules
    Reuters
  4. Nitish Reddy: Was fantastic to receive Test cap from Virat Kohli
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. Lionel Messi in Kerala: Argentina set to play friendly matches in Kochi next year
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment