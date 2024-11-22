 />
FFF rejects PSG request in Mbappe 55 million euros back pay dispute

A French league appeals committee has attempted to mediate in the increasingly bitter row between Real Madrid forward Mbappe and the club he left this year.

Published : Nov 22, 2024 19:51 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: French player Kylian Mbappe gestures at the national soccer team training center in Clairefontaine, west of Paris, Monday, June 3, 2024 ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024.
FILE PHOTO: French player Kylian Mbappe gestures at the national soccer team training center in Clairefontaine, west of Paris, Monday, June 3, 2024 ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO: French player Kylian Mbappe gestures at the national soccer team training center in Clairefontaine, west of Paris, Monday, June 3, 2024 ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

The French football federation has rejected Paris Saint-Germain’s request to reconsider an order from the French league to pay former striker Kylian Mbappe 55 million euros (USD57.3 million) in back pay.

The request to the FFF’s executive committee was submitted a day late, a source close to the case told AFP on Friday, after the club was given 10 days to appeal the league’s ruling on October 25.

A French league appeals committee has attempted to mediate in the increasingly bitter row between Real Madrid forward Mbappe and the club he left this year.

Mbappe has demanded the figure which he says is made up of the final three months of his salary plus several bonuses.

But Qatar-owned PSG argue that the 25-year-old had agreed to waive the sum in August 2023.

Mbappe next visits Leganes with Real Madrid in a La Liga fixture on November 24 as the Los Blancos sit second on the points table with 27 points. Barcelona sits atop the table with 33 points.

