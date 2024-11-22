 />
Mitchell Starc after Day 1 of Perth Test: Was a good day to be a fast bowler

The Australian spearhead landed at the media-conference hall inside the Optus Stadium’s basement to answer a range of questions on Friday.

Published : Nov 22, 2024 20:15 IST , PERTH - 2 MINS READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
Australia’s Mitchell Starc in action during the first Test between India and Australia in Perth.
Australia’s Mitchell Starc in action during the first Test between India and Australia in Perth. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Trevor Collens
Australia’s Mitchell Starc in action during the first Test between India and Australia in Perth. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Trevor Collens

Bowling 11 overs and then remaining unbeaten with the bat at close of the first day’s play in the first Test, Mitchell Starc would have been excused if he wanted to rest his sore feet.

However the Australian spearhead quickly landed at the media-conference hall inside the Optus Stadium’s basement and answered a range of questions on Friday.

Excerpts

The pitch

“There was a fair bit of good bowling today. Obviously, there was enough in the wicket and probably felt it was a hardball pitch. If you can get through the testing period, it does get slightly easier. The outfield is probably the slowest we have seen for a long time.”

READ: AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Skipper Bumrah skittles out Australian batting core to put India in control on Day 1

The Bumrah magic

“He has obviously got a fair bit of upper extension in that elbow and does things a lot of actions won’t let you do. There is no surprise that he has been a fantastic bowler across formats. There is something in that release point that’s significant. It’s something a lot of people can’t do. I am certainly not going to try it. I will probably snap.”

The 83-run deficit

“It is business as usual and we will come out tomorrow and try and get as close to their total as we can.”

Harshit Rana

“I have played the IPL with him so I kind of know what he has got. It was obviously a good day to be a fast bowler. This game is very much in fast-forward.”

Mitchell Starc /

Australia /

India

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation's last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: "Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?," asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
