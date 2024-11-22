Mitchell Starc after Day 1 of Perth Test: Was a good day to be a fast bowler

Bowling 11 overs and then remaining unbeaten with the bat at close of the first day’s play in the first Test, Mitchell Starc would have been excused if he wanted to rest his sore feet.

However the Australian spearhead quickly landed at the media-conference hall inside the Optus Stadium’s basement and answered a range of questions on Friday.

Excerpts

The pitch

“There was a fair bit of good bowling today. Obviously, there was enough in the wicket and probably felt it was a hardball pitch. If you can get through the testing period, it does get slightly easier. The outfield is probably the slowest we have seen for a long time.”

The Bumrah magic

“He has obviously got a fair bit of upper extension in that elbow and does things a lot of actions won’t let you do. There is no surprise that he has been a fantastic bowler across formats. There is something in that release point that’s significant. It’s something a lot of people can’t do. I am certainly not going to try it. I will probably snap.”

The 83-run deficit

“It is business as usual and we will come out tomorrow and try and get as close to their total as we can.”

Harshit Rana

“I have played the IPL with him so I kind of know what he has got. It was obviously a good day to be a fast bowler. This game is very much in fast-forward.”