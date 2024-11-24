IND vs AUS, 1st Test: Jaiswal, Kohli, Bumrah put India in driver’s seat on day three

A Sunday turned hot in tune with summer in the Southern hemisphere. And out in the middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal (161) and Virat Kohli (100 n.o.) dished out their own version of heat as India took a firm grip over the first Test here at the Optus Stadium.

At the third day’s close, pursuing 534, Australia mustered 12 for three in its second innings after India declared at 487 for six. Jasprit Bumrah scalped Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne, and Mohammed Siraj prised out Pat Cummins to leave the host gasping.

In the morning with the venue bathed in bright sunlight, Jaiswal perhaps felt he was at the Mumbai maidans. He reached his century with two scoring shots, deflecting Mitchell Starc over slips for four followed by a mind-boggling upper-cut six off Josh Hazlewood. The helmet was removed, bat placed on the ground, arms flung towards the skies, and Jaiswal soaked in the moment.

Senior partner K.L. Rahul embraced the centurion and for many at the ground, memories of Sachin Tendulkar’s 114 at the nearby WACA Ground in 1992, swirled around. Such was Jaiswal’s effect and the unfettered southpaw motored on. A run-out seemed possible, a few shots were streaky but importantly Jaiswal survived and watched Rahul essay some crisp drives.

Once the new ball was taken, a change in fortunes was inevitable. Rahul edged Hazlewood and departed for a fine 77 and by then the opening alliance yielded 201 runs. Next man Devdutt Padikkal proved to be an apt foil while Jaiswal tucked into Nathan Lyon and India sat pretty on 275 for one at lunch.

After the break, Padikkal offered a catch to slip and Kohli strode in. He bided his time while Jaiswal went past the 150 mark. However, against the run of play, the opener found a close-in fielder with a slash off Mitchell Marsh. Soon Rishabh Pant gave the charge to Lyon and was left stranded while Dhruv Jurel got trapped in front of his stumps and India had moved to 321 for five.

It was left to Kohli and Washington Sundar to enhance the lead. Sharp runs were pocketed, Kohli upper-cut a six off Starc, Washington smote Travis Head over the ropes as Bumrah’s men moved to 359 for five at tea. In the day’s last session, Kohli reached his 50 while Washington hung around.

Shades of the vintage Kohli were evident as he punched on the off-side, knelt to sweep, and remained quick between the wickets. There was variable bounce too and when Lyon slipped one past Washington, it was a moment that ended the 89-run sixth-wicket partnership.

Kohli, though, found an aggressive partner in Nitish Kumar, who drilled three consecutive fours off Marsh. The youngster’s chutzpah rubbed off onto his idol too as Kohli picked his spots and a reverse hit off Lyon, revealed the kind of mood he was in. Soon the 30th Test hundred was etched, a declaration was effected and Australia was left with a mountain to climb.

Rohit arrives in Australia

India’s Test captain Rohit Sharma arrived here on Sunday afternoon. The skipper, who took a paternity break, missed the first Test currently in progress at the Optus Stadium. After this contest, expected to conclude on Monday, Rohit will play an active role with the squad, primed to take on the Prime Minister’s XI at Canberra from November 30 followed by the second Test at Adelaide from December 6.

Jaiswal on Rahul

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal praised his partner K.L. Rahul’s contribution to their 201-run partnership that deflated Australia during the course of the first Test here at the Optus Stadium. “We talk a lot in the dressing room. He made me feel really comfortable whenever I had something going on, my nerves and stuff. He kept telling me to be calm, breathe and watch the ball,” Jaiswal said.