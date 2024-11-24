Virat Kohli became the fifth Indian batter to score 2000 Test runs during the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday.
He achieved the milestone in his 44th innings, joining Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid and Cheteshwar Pujara.
The 36-year-old notched up eight hundreds and five half-centuries en route to this feat. His highest score against Australia in the series to date is 186 which he registered in Ahmedabad in March 2023.
In the first innings, he managed to score only five runs before losing his wicket to Josh Hazlewood.
Indian batters who have scored more than 2000 runs in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
- Sachin Tendulkar - 3262
- VVS Laxman - 2434
- Rahul Dravid - 2143
- Cheteshwar Pujara - 2033
- Virat Kohli - 2000*
