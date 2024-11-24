AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Jaiswal-Rahul register highest opening partnership for India in Australia

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul registered the highest first-wicket partnership for India in Australia during day three of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at Perth.

The two openers combined to surpass the previous record of 191 set by Sunil Gavaskar and K. Srikkanth in Sydney in 1986.

The pair’s stand is also the highest opening partnership for a visiting team outside England. Jack Hobbs and Wilfred Rhodes hold the overall record, combining for a 323-run stand in Melbourne in 1912.