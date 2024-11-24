Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul registered the highest first-wicket partnership for India in Australia during day three of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at Perth.
The two openers combined to surpass the previous record of 191 set by Sunil Gavaskar and K. Srikkanth in Sydney in 1986.
FOLLOW: IND vs AUS Day 3 LIVE
The pair’s stand is also the highest opening partnership for a visiting team outside England. Jack Hobbs and Wilfred Rhodes hold the overall record, combining for a 323-run stand in Melbourne in 1912.
Highest opening partnerships for India in Australia
Latest on Sportstar
- Australia vs India Day 3 LIVE Score, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 1st Test: Jaiswal scores hundred; IND lead by 243 runs
- Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea holds on to beat Leicester despite Madueke mishap
- AUS vs IND: Yashasvi Jaiswal scores maiden Test hundred in Australia
- AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Jaiswal-Rahul register highest opening partnership for India in Australia
- Serie A 2024-25: AC Milan plays out dour scoreless draw against Juventus at San Siro
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE