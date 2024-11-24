 />
AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Jaiswal-Rahul register highest opening partnership for India in Australia

The two openers combined to surpass the previous record of 191 set by Sunil Gavaskar and K. Srikkanth in Sydney in 1986.

Published : Nov 24, 2024 08:14 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Yashasvi Jaiswal of India celebrates reaching 50 runs with team mate KL Rahul during day two of the First Test match in the series between Australia and India at Perth Stadium.
Yashasvi Jaiswal of India celebrates reaching 50 runs with team mate KL Rahul during day two of the First Test match in the series between Australia and India at Perth Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Yashasvi Jaiswal of India celebrates reaching 50 runs with team mate KL Rahul during day two of the First Test match in the series between Australia and India at Perth Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul registered the highest first-wicket partnership for India in Australia during day three of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at Perth.

The two openers combined to surpass the previous record of 191 set by Sunil Gavaskar and K. Srikkanth in Sydney in 1986.

The pair’s stand is also the highest opening partnership for a visiting team outside England. Jack Hobbs and Wilfred Rhodes hold the overall record, combining for a 323-run stand in Melbourne in 1912.

Highest opening partnerships for India in Australia
Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul - 192* (Perth, 2024)
Sunil Gavaskar and K. Srikkanth - 191 (Sydney, 1986)
Sunil Gavaskar and Chetan Chauhan - 165 (Melbourne, 1981)
Akash Chopra and Virender Sehwag - 141 (Melbourne, 2003)
Vinoo Mankad and Chandu Sarwate - 124 (Melbourne, 1948)

