Australia vs India Day 3 LIVE Score, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1st Test: IND 172/0; Jaiswal, Rahul join to secure 218-run lead

What happened on Day 2?

If 17 wickets and the supremacy of pace were Friday’s defining tales, Saturday was about the merits of patience and the virtues of old-fashioned batting. At close on the second day of the first Test here at the Optus Stadium, India muscled its way to 172 for no loss in the second innings.

It was an effort headlined by openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (90 n.o.) and K.L. Rahul (62 n.o.). The duo’s splendid partnership helped India stretch its overall lead to 218 and Australia is resigned to playing catch-up, especially after its first innin had paused at 104.

