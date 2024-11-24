- November 24, 2024 06:15A memorable debut for Rana
Thursday night was a difficult one for Harshit Rana. Having been told about his imminent Test debut, the Delhi speedster tossed and turned as excitement and nerves equally kept him awake for a long time. But when he did turn up in the India whites on Friday here at the Optus Stadium, it became the turn of the Aussie batters to have sleepless nights.
- November 24, 2024 06:02What happened on Day 2?
If 17 wickets and the supremacy of pace were Friday’s defining tales, Saturday was about the merits of patience and the virtues of old-fashioned batting. At close on the second day of the first Test here at the Optus Stadium, India muscled its way to 172 for no loss in the second innings.
It was an effort headlined by openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (90 n.o.) and K.L. Rahul (62 n.o.). The duo’s splendid partnership helped India stretch its overall lead to 218 and Australia is resigned to playing catch-up, especially after its first innin had paused at 104.
Real the full Day 2 report here:
- November 24, 2024 05:45Live streaming info
When is India vs Australia first Test taking place?
The first Test match between India and Australia will take place between November 22-26. The second day will commence at 7:50 AM IST.
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of India vs Australia first Test?
The LIVE telecast of the first Test match between India and Australia can be watched on the Star Sports network or through the Hotstar app or website.
- November 24, 2024 05:30Good morning! Welcome back!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 3 of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test between Australia and India at the Optus Stadium in Perth.
Stay tuned for all LIVE updates and scores from the game as the day progresses!
Latest on Sportstar
- Australia vs India Day 3 LIVE Score, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1st Test: IND 172/0; Jaiswal, Rahul join to secure 218-run lead
- La Liga 2024-25: Celta Vigo completes comeback to draw 2-2 against 10-man Barcelona
- Premier League 2024-25: Guardiola suffers career-worst league home defeat after Man City loses 0-4 to Tottenham
- Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2024-25: CEL 2-2 BAR; Raphinha, Lewandowski goals in vain as Os Celestes complete comeback
- Celta Vigo vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch RCV v FCB; Preview; Predicted lineups
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE