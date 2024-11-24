 />
Live

Australia vs India Day 3 LIVE Score, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1st Test: IND 172/0; Jaiswal, Rahul join to secure 218-run lead

Australia vs India 1st Test Border Gavaskar Trophy Live Score: Catch the live updates from Day 3 of the first Test between India and Australia at Perth on Sunday.

Updated : Nov 24, 2024 06:15 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 3 of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test between India and Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

  • November 24, 2024 06:15
    A memorable debut for Rana

    Thursday night was a difficult one for Harshit Rana. Having been told about his imminent Test debut, the Delhi speedster tossed and turned as excitement and nerves equally kept him awake for a long time. But when he did turn up in the India whites on Friday here at the Optus Stadium, it became the turn of the Aussie batters to have sleepless nights.

    Harshit Rana after Day 2 of Perth Test: Banter with Mitchell Starc was done with a sense of humour

    The first Test’s second day witnessed some drama on Saturday. And it centred on some banter between Mitchell Starc and Indian bowler Harshit Rana, which the latter said was done with a sense of humour.

  • November 24, 2024 06:02
    What happened on Day 2?

    If 17 wickets and the supremacy of pace were Friday’s defining tales, Saturday was about the merits of patience and the virtues of old-fashioned batting. At close on the second day of the first Test here at the Optus Stadium, India muscled its way to 172 for no loss in the second innings.

    It was an effort headlined by openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (90 n.o.) and K.L. Rahul (62 n.o.). The duo’s splendid partnership helped India stretch its overall lead to 218 and Australia is resigned to playing catch-up, especially after its first innin had paused at 104.

    Real the full Day 2 report here: 

    IND vs AUS, 1st Test: Fifties by Jaiswal, Rahul keeps India ahead against frustrated Australia on second day

    After dismissing Australia for 104 in the morning session, Jaiswal and Rahul scored freely as the visitors put themselves in a strong position by swelling their lead to 218 runs.

  • November 24, 2024 05:45
    Live streaming info

    When is India vs Australia first Test taking place?

    The first Test match between India and Australia will take place between November 22-26. The second day will commence at 7:50 AM IST.

    Where to watch the LIVE telecast of India vs Australia first Test?

    The LIVE telecast of the first Test match between India and Australia can be watched on the Star Sports network or through the Hotstar app or website. 

  • November 24, 2024 05:30
    Good morning! Welcome back!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 3 of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test between Australia and India at the Optus Stadium in Perth. 

    Stay tuned for all LIVE updates and scores from the game as the day progresses!

