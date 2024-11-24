 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga 2024-25: Celta Vigo completes comeback to draw 2-2 against 10-man Barcelona

With Barca down to 10-men, the home side piled on the pressure and managed to score twice with strikes by substitute Alfonso Gonzalez and Hugo Alvarez in the 84th and 86th minutes respectively.

Published : Nov 24, 2024 03:41 IST , VIGO - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Hugo Alvarez of Celta Vigo celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammates during the LaLiga match between RC Celta de Vigo and FC Barcelona at Estadio Balaidos on November 23, 2024 in Vigo, Spain.
Hugo Alvarez of Celta Vigo celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammates during the LaLiga match between RC Celta de Vigo and FC Barcelona at Estadio Balaidos on November 23, 2024 in Vigo, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Hugo Alvarez of Celta Vigo celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammates during the LaLiga match between RC Celta de Vigo and FC Barcelona at Estadio Balaidos on November 23, 2024 in Vigo, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Celta Vigo fought back with two late goals in quick succession to play out a highly entertaining 2-2 draw against La Liga leaders Barcelona on Saturday.

It looked like Barca was cruising towards victory after it opened a two-goal lead thanks to strikes by captain Raphinha in the 15th minute and by Robert Lewandowski in the 61st, but the script changed after midfielder Marc Casado was sent off due to a second-yellow card for a foul in the 82nd minute.

With Barca down to 10-men, the home side piled on the pressure and managed to score twice with strikes by substitute Alfonso Gonzalez and Hugo Alvarez in the 84th and 86th minutes respectively.

Barca continues to top the La Liga standings with 34 points, five ahead of Atletico Madrid in second and seven ahead of third-placed Real Madrid, which has two games in hand.

While Real goes to Leganes, Atletico hosts Real Sociedad in their fixtures on Sunday.

Related Topics

Barcelona /

Celta Vigo /

La Liga /

La Liga 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga 2024-25: Celta Vigo completes comeback to draw 2-2 against 10-man Barcelona
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Guardiola suffers career-worst league home defeat after Man City loses 0-4 to Tottenham
    Reuters
  3. Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2024-25: CEL 2-2 BAR; Raphinha, Lewandowski goals in vain as Os Celestes complete comeback
    Team Sportstar
  4. Celta Vigo vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch RCV v FCB; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Chess Championship 2024: Looking forward to playing World Championship since I started playing chess, says Gukesh
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. La Liga 2024-25: Celta Vigo completes comeback to draw 2-2 against 10-man Barcelona
    Reuters
  2. Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2024-25: CEL 2-2 BAR; Raphinha, Lewandowski goals in vain as Os Celestes complete comeback
    Team Sportstar
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Atletico leaves it late to beat Alaves in Simeone’s 700th game
    Reuters
  4. La Liga 2024-25: Valencia beats Betis 4-2 on return to action after floods
    AFP
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Mbappe will break goal-drought soon, says Real Madrid coach Ancelotti
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga 2024-25: Celta Vigo completes comeback to draw 2-2 against 10-man Barcelona
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Guardiola suffers career-worst league home defeat after Man City loses 0-4 to Tottenham
    Reuters
  3. Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2024-25: CEL 2-2 BAR; Raphinha, Lewandowski goals in vain as Os Celestes complete comeback
    Team Sportstar
  4. Celta Vigo vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch RCV v FCB; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Chess Championship 2024: Looking forward to playing World Championship since I started playing chess, says Gukesh
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment