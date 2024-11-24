Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his maiden Test hundred in Australia during day three of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday.

The opener took 205 deliveries to bring up his century, smashing eight fours and three sixes.

The 22-year-old, who was dismissed for an eight-ball duck in the first innings, found much better form and brought up a half-century. He paired up with KL Rahul to extend India’s lead to 218 runs at the end of the second day’s play.

The pair added more than 100 runs for the first wicket, becoming the sixth Indian pair to do so for the first wicket Down Under.

Overall, this was his fourth century in Tests. His last red-ball hundred for India was against England earlier this year - he scored an unbeaten 214 in Rajkot, which to date remains his highest score in the format.