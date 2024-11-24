 />
AUS vs IND: Yashasvi Jaiswal scores maiden Test hundred in Australia

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his maiden Test hundred in Australia during day three of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday.

Published : Nov 24, 2024 08:15 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal runs between the wickets on the second day of the first test between Australia and India.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal runs between the wickets on the second day of the first test between Australia and India. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal runs between the wickets on the second day of the first test between Australia and India. | Photo Credit: AP

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his maiden Test hundred in Australia during day three of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday.

The opener took 205 deliveries to bring up his century, smashing eight fours and three sixes.

FOLLOW: IND vs AUS Day 3 LIVE

The 22-year-old, who was dismissed for an eight-ball duck in the first innings, found much better form and brought up a half-century. He paired up with KL Rahul to extend India’s lead to 218 runs at the end of the second day’s play.

The pair added more than 100 runs for the first wicket, becoming the sixth Indian pair to do so for the first wicket Down Under.

Overall, this was his fourth century in Tests. His last red-ball hundred for India was against England earlier this year - he scored an unbeaten 214 in Rajkot, which to date remains his highest score in the format.

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
