F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Franco Colapinto to start from pitlane after heavy crash in qualifying

The Argentine replaced dropped American Logan Sargeant at Williams from the Italian Grand Prix in September, making a strong impression with points in Azerbaijan and Austin.

Published : Nov 24, 2024 08:02 IST , LAS VEGAS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
The car of Franco Colapinto of Argentina and Williams is returned to the pitlane after a crash during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas.
The car of Franco Colapinto of Argentina and Williams is returned to the pitlane after a crash during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The car of Franco Colapinto of Argentina and Williams is returned to the pitlane after a crash during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Argentine Formula One rookie Franco Colapinto has been cleared to race in Saturday’s Las Vegas Grand Prix after crashing heavily in qualifying, his Williams team said.

The 21-year-old hit the wall during the second phase of Friday night’s session, sustaining an impact of more than 50G and leaving debris from the wrecked car scattered across the track.

“Franco’s health is our main priority, and we are relieved that he is well enough to race following such a significant incident,” Williams said after the driver passed follow-up medical checks.

“We have taken the opportunity to make some set-up changes during the repair and, as a result, Franco will start the race from the pitlane,” it added.

The crash was Colapinto’s third in two race weekends and second in a row in qualifying.

The Argentine replaced dropped American Logan Sargeant at Williams from the Italian Grand Prix in September, making a strong impression with points in Azerbaijan and Austin.

ALSO READ | Las Vegas GP 2024: Russell on pole, Verstappen ahead of Norris

Las Vegas will be the seventh Grand Prix of his career.

Team boss James Vowles told ESPN on Thursday that the repair bill for five accidents in the last two races, with Alex Albon ruled out of the Brazilian Grand Prix after a crash in qualifying, stretched into the millions of dollars.

“Less than 10 but more than three. It’s big numbers when you calculate where we are at the moment. The sustained damage we had across Mexico and Brazil, I hadn’t experienced anything like that in 25 years of working in the sport,” he said.

Vowles said those accidents “took out five front wings, five floors, five rear wings, three gearboxes, two engines, two chassis. An amount that you just can’t believe.”

Former champion Williams is ninth in the 10-team standings.

