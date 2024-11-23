Las Vegas GP 2024: Russell on pole, Verstappen ahead of Norris

George Russell took pole position for Mercedes at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday as Red Bull’s Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen qualified ahead of McLaren rival Lando Norris.

Verstappen, who could seal his fourth successive championship on Saturday, will line up fifth on the starting grid with Norris sixth. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz joined Russell on the front row with Alpine’s Pierre Gasly an impressive third fastest.

More to follow...