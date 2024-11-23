 />
Las Vegas GP 2024: Russell on pole, Verstappen ahead of Norris

Verstappen, who could seal his fourth successive championship on Saturday, will line up fifth on the starting grid with Norris sixth.

Published : Nov 23, 2024 13:06 IST , LAS VEGAS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W15 on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas.
George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W15 on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W15 on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

George Russell took pole position for Mercedes at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday as Red Bull’s Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen qualified ahead of McLaren rival Lando Norris.

Verstappen, who could seal his fourth successive championship on Saturday, will line up fifth on the starting grid with Norris sixth. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz joined Russell on the front row with Alpine’s Pierre Gasly an impressive third fastest.

READ | Verstappen has consistently been the best driver, says Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok

More to follow...

