Davis Cup: Jannik Sinner leads Italy back to semifinals, sets up rematch against Australia

Sinner teamed with 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini in the deciding doubles match to win against Andres Molteni and Maximo Gonzalez.

Published : Nov 22, 2024 08:21 IST , Malaga - 2 MINS READ

AP
Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner of Team Italy celebrate a point during their match against Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni of Team Argentina in the quarterfinal tie of Davis Cup 2024.
Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner of Team Italy celebrate a point during their match against Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni of Team Argentina in the quarterfinal tie of Davis Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner of Team Italy celebrate a point during their match against Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni of Team Argentina in the quarterfinal tie of Davis Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

No. 1-ranked Jannik Sinner won matches in singles and doubles to lead defending champion Italy to a 2-1 comeback victory over Argentina on Thursday, earning a return trip to the Davis Cup semifinals.

“I’m here trying to do the best I can in the singles. If they put me on the court in doubles, I’ll also try my best,” Sinner said.

On Saturday, Italy will face Australia in a rematch of last year’s final, but this time it will only be for a chance to play for the championship. Australia eliminated the U.S. 2-1 earlier Thursday to reach the final four at the team competition for the third consecutive year.

The other semifinal, to be contested Friday, is the Netherlands against Germany. The Dutch got past Rafael Nadal and Spain in the quarterfinals earlier in the week, sending the 22-time Grand Slam champion into retirement.

Italy fell behind 1-0 in the quarterfinals when Argentina’s Francisco Cerúndolo defeated Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-1 on an indoor hard court at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martina Carpena in southern Spain.

But then in stepped Sinner, whose season already includes two Grand Slam trophies — at the Australian Open and U.S. Open — plus the title at the ATP Finals last weekend in Turin, Italy.

ALSO READ | Davis Cup: Australia beats United States to book semifinal berth

First, he overwhelmed Sebastián Báez 6-2, 6-1. Then Sinner teamed with 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini in the deciding doubles match to win 6-4, 7-5 against Andres Molteni and Maximo Gonzalez.

“He carried me today,” Sinner said about Berrettini.

After arriving late to Malaga from Turin, Sinner did not get a chance to practice on the Davis Cup competition court before taking on Báez and stretching his streak to 22 sets won in a row.

“In three minutes, he was perfectly comfortable on court. He’s a special one.” Italy captain Filippo Volandri said.

Volandri swapped out his original doubles team, Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, for Sinner and Berrettini, and the change paid dividends.

