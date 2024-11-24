 />
Serie A 2024-25: Retegui fires for Atalanta against Parma to go top of standings ahead of Inter Milan

Retegui claimed his 12th league goal of the campaign after just four minutes for the visitor before Ederson and Ademola Lookman scored to send Atalanta above Inter, who hammered Verona 5-0 earlier.

Published : Nov 24, 2024 08:41 IST , Verona

AFP
Atalanta’s Mateo Retegui celebrates with his teammates after scoring during the Serie A match against Parma.
Atalanta’s Mateo Retegui celebrates with his teammates after scoring during the Serie A match against Parma. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Atalanta’s Mateo Retegui celebrates with his teammates after scoring during the Serie A match against Parma. | Photo Credit: AP

Serie A’s leading scorer Mateo Retegui netted as Atalanta beat Parma 3-1 on Saturday to go top of Serie A on goal difference, overtaking Inter Milan despite the reigning champions’ rout of Verona.

Retegui claimed his 12th league goal of the campaign after just four minutes for the visitor before Ederson and Ademola Lookman scored to send Atalanta above Inter, who hammered Verona 5-0 earlier.

Napoli dropped to third before it hosts Roma on Sunday on Claudio Ranieri’s return to top-flight management. Juventus meanwhile failed to impress in a goalless stalemate with AC Milan and is sixth, one place above its opponents.

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini said his team were developing a winning mentality.

“We have to focus on winning every game we can and the rest is not really in our minds,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“That was the case in the Europa League too, we didn’t start out thinking we’d win it, but as time wore on and we found ourselves in that position, we weren’t going to hold back either,” he added.

Argentina-born Italy striker Retegui, 25, opened the scoring early on with a deft header.

The reigning Europa League champion doubled its lead after 39 minutes as Brazil midfielder Ederson scored his second goal of the season.

But five minutes into the second half, the host cut the deficit as Matteo Cancellieri fired home.

Retegui was replaced by attacking midfielder Charles De Ketelaere as Gasperini rested the attacker before Tuesday’s Champions League trip to Swiss side Young Boys.

Parma’s hopes of denying Atalanta a seventh straight league win were dashed with a quarter of an hour to play as Nigerian international Lookman finally scored, netting for a seventh time this campaign to ensure his side take top spot in the table.

