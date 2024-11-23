 />
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 draws praises from 2034 WC stakeholders in Saudi Arabia

Head of the Saudi 2034 World Cup Bid Unit, Hammad Albalawi admitted that his team looked to Qatar 2022 as a foundation to galvanise regional solidarity and youth empowerment.

Published : Nov 23, 2024 13:23 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Two years after welcoming 1.4 million visitors to Qatar for the tournament, the legacy of 2022 continues to be felt across the Middle East and Arab world.
Two years after welcoming 1.4 million visitors to Qatar for the tournament, the legacy of 2022 continues to be felt across the Middle East and Arab world. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Nasser Al Khater speaks during the MISK Global Forum 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The success of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 remained one of the major talking points two years after the tournament, at the Misk Global Forum 2024, held between November 18 and 19, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Coinciding with the tournament’s two-year anniversary, Qatar 2022 CEO Nasser Al Khater took to the stage to reflect on the tournament’s success and its impact on the youth of the Arab world.

“The World Cup was such an important moment for Qatar. It was more than just an event, it was a matter of national pride for our country and our region,” Al Khater said.

The discussion saw Al Khater and Hammad Albalawi, Head of the Saudi 2034 World Cup Bid Unit, engage in a chat to highlight the role of mega sporting events in driving positive change in the Middle East and Arab World.

Nasser Al Khater speaks during the MISK Global Forum 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Nasser Al Khater speaks during the MISK Global Forum 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Nasser Al Khater speaks during the MISK Global Forum 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Al Khater spoke about the importance of youth at every stage of Qatar 2022, from planning and execution to post-event initiatives.

“The opportunity to deliver this tournament was inspirational for a young team and organisation that grew into the challenge. We hope it inspires the next generation of people in our region who want to achieve what others say is impossible,” Al Khater added.

RELATED: Qatar to host last three matches of FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024, final at Lusail Stadium on December 18

Two years after welcoming 1.4 million visitors to Qatar for the tournament, the legacy of 2022 continues to be felt across the Middle East and Arab world. According to FIFA, Indians were the second-highest visitors for landmark quadrennial event.

Between December 11 and 18, 2024, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024 will be held in Stadium 974 and Lusail Stadium – culminating in a final featuring Real Madrid on the two-year anniversary of the World Cup final.

The final of Intercontinental Cup 2024 will be played at the Lusail Stadium on the two-year anniversary of the World Cup final that was played at the same venue.
The final of Intercontinental Cup 2024 will be played at the Lusail Stadium on the two-year anniversary of the World Cup final that was played at the same venue. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
The final of Intercontinental Cup 2024 will be played at the Lusail Stadium on the two-year anniversary of the World Cup final that was played at the same venue. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With a final decision set to be made on Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2034, Hammad Albalawi admitted his team has looked to Qatar 2022 as a foundation to galvanise regional solidarity and youth empowerment.

“Qatar really set the standard by hosting the best FIFA World Cup of all time. As we have navigated our own bid, we have learned from Qatar and asked questions of the 2022 team. They have been through it all and delivered on their promises for the region,” Albalawi said.

2034 FIFA World Cup /

Qatar 2022 /

Nasser Al Khater /

Real Madrid

