 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WNBA star Caitlin Clark joins Cincinnati ownership group in bid for NWSL team

Cincinnati, along with Cleveland and Denver, are named the three finalists to be the National Women’s Soccer League’s 16th member.

Published : Nov 23, 2024 08:54 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark.
Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark. | Photo Credit: AP

WNBA player Caitlin Clark is joining a group bidding to own a National Women’s Soccer League franchise in Cincinnati.

The NWSL bid team said Clark’s influence on women’s sports will serve as a boost toward its goal for an expansion franchise.

“The NWSL Cincinnati bid team is thrilled that Caitlin Clark has joined our ownership group in pursuit of bringing a women’s professional football team to our city,” the NWSL Cincinnati bid team said.

“Her passion for the sport, commitment to elevating women’s sports in and around the Greater Cincinnati region, and influence as an athlete and role model for women and girls around the world, make her a vital part of our compelling bid to become the 16th team in the NWSL,” it added.

ALSO READ | MLS: Inter Miami coach Martino steps down after Cup playoffs exit against Atalanta

The Boston franchise is set to join the NWSL in 2026 as the 15th franchise.

Cincinnati, along with Cleveland and Denver, were named the three finalists to be the league’s 16th member on Friday by commissioner Jessica Berman. The winning team will begin play in 2026.

The No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft after setting the all-time women’s college basketball scoring record, Clark, was named the WNBA Rookie of the Year, receiving 66 of 67 votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. She also became the first rookie to earn first-team All-WNBA honours since Candace Parker in 2008.

Related Topics

Caitlin Clark /

NWSL

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WNBA star Caitlin Clark joins Cincinnati ownership group in bid for NWSL team
    Reuters
  2. Australia vs India Live Score, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 1st Test Day 2: Bumrah takes fifer, AUS loses nine wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ligue 1 2024-25: Undefeated PSG eases past Toulouse to go six points clear
    Reuters
  4. Davis Cup: Netherlands beats Germany to reach final for first time
    AFP
  5. Bundesliga 2024-25: Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane bags hattrick in 3-0 win over Augsburg
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. WNBA star Caitlin Clark joins Cincinnati ownership group in bid for NWSL team
    Reuters
  2. Ligue 1 2024-25: Undefeated PSG eases past Toulouse to go six points clear
    Reuters
  3. France postpones weekend football matches after severe winter weather
    AP
  4. MLS: Inter Miami coach Martino steps down after Cup playoffs exit against Atalanta
    Reuters
  5. Guardiola promises to stay at Man City even if it is relegated
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WNBA star Caitlin Clark joins Cincinnati ownership group in bid for NWSL team
    Reuters
  2. Australia vs India Live Score, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 1st Test Day 2: Bumrah takes fifer, AUS loses nine wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ligue 1 2024-25: Undefeated PSG eases past Toulouse to go six points clear
    Reuters
  4. Davis Cup: Netherlands beats Germany to reach final for first time
    AFP
  5. Bundesliga 2024-25: Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane bags hattrick in 3-0 win over Augsburg
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment