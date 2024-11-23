WNBA star Caitlin Clark joins Cincinnati ownership group in bid for NWSL team

WNBA player Caitlin Clark is joining a group bidding to own a National Women’s Soccer League franchise in Cincinnati.

The NWSL bid team said Clark’s influence on women’s sports will serve as a boost toward its goal for an expansion franchise.

“The NWSL Cincinnati bid team is thrilled that Caitlin Clark has joined our ownership group in pursuit of bringing a women’s professional football team to our city,” the NWSL Cincinnati bid team said.

“Her passion for the sport, commitment to elevating women’s sports in and around the Greater Cincinnati region, and influence as an athlete and role model for women and girls around the world, make her a vital part of our compelling bid to become the 16th team in the NWSL,” it added.

The Boston franchise is set to join the NWSL in 2026 as the 15th franchise.

Cincinnati, along with Cleveland and Denver, were named the three finalists to be the league’s 16th member on Friday by commissioner Jessica Berman. The winning team will begin play in 2026.

The No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft after setting the all-time women’s college basketball scoring record, Clark, was named the WNBA Rookie of the Year, receiving 66 of 67 votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. She also became the first rookie to earn first-team All-WNBA honours since Candace Parker in 2008.