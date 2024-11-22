France postpones weekend football matches after severe winter weather

Snow and freezing temperatures prompted the French Football Federation to postpone matches this weekend in the women’s top league and men’s lower divisions.

Matches in Ligue 1 were unaffected. Leader Paris Saint-Germain hosted Toulouse on Friday.

The rugby test between France and Argentina at the Stade de France in Paris was also expected to go ahead as planned.

The Caetano storm crossed France on Thursday and caused early winter conditions accompanied by violent winds that disrupted travel in several regions. The national weather service has issued alerts for snow and ice across the country.