Serie A 2024-25: AC Milan plays out dour scoreless draw against Juventus at San Siro

Juventus was the livelier side in attack in the opening half but its only shot on target was a Federico Gatti effort from distance which did not trouble keeper Mike Maignan.

Published : Nov 24, 2024 08:11 IST , MILAN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
AC Milan’s Mike Maignan applauds fans after the match.
AC Milan’s Mike Maignan applauds fans after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

AC Milan’s Mike Maignan applauds fans after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

AC Milan and Juventus played out a 0-0 draw in their Serie A meeting at the San Siro on Saturday, in a game light on entertainment and low on chances.

Juventus remains the only unbeaten side in Serie A but its seventh draw of the season means it remains sixth in the standings and is now three points behind leader Inter Milan. Milan stays seventh, six points behind Juve, though it has played one game fewer.

Juventus, missing injured top scorer Dusan Vlahovic, opted to start without a recognised striker, with midfielders Weston McKennie and Teun Koopmeiners leading the line and while it was the more positive side, it never really threatened to score.

The visitors’ manager Thiago Motta left it late to make any changes and the introduction of forward Timothy Weah 10 minutes from time failed to spark the game into life, with the final whistle greeted by a chorus of boos from the crowd.

Juventus was the livelier side in attack in the opening half but its only shot on target was a Federico Gatti effort from distance which did not trouble keeper Mike Maignan.

ALSO READ | Serie A: Inter smashes Verona to go two points clear at the top

Milan’s only real chance before the break came after the first corner of the match in added time, with Emerson Royal heading wide of the near post.

“We have to continue to play with patience,” Motta told DAZN before the start of the second half, and his side remained true to his words.

Last month, Juventus came away from the San Siro with a point after a spectacular 4-4 draw with Inter but this match was the complete opposite as neither side ever really threatened to break the deadlock.

Khephren Thuram tried a curling shot from distance which fell into the arms of Maignan, and shortly afterwards Theo Hernandez played a Milan free kick short to Tijjani Reijnders who blasted a wild shot high over the bar.

A weak Hernandez header straight at the keeper in added time will count as Milan’s only effort on target and the reaction from the crowd at the end summed up the game, a frustrating watch for both sets of fans.

