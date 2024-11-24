 />
Orlando Pride shuts out Washington Spirit to capture first-ever NWSL title

Pride, which began this season on a 23-match unbeaten run and earned the top playoff seed, won its first league title in franchise history.

Published : Nov 24, 2024 09:34 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Orlando Pride players celebrate with the winner’s trophy after defeating the Washington Spirit 1-0 in the NWSL 2024 Championship Game.
Orlando Pride players celebrate with the winner's trophy after defeating the Washington Spirit 1-0 in the NWSL 2024 Championship Game. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Orlando Pride players celebrate with the winner’s trophy after defeating the Washington Spirit 1-0 in the NWSL 2024 Championship Game. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Barbra Banda scored in the 37th minute and the defence did the rest for the Orlando Pride, who defeated the Washington Spirit 1-0 in the NWSL championship game on Saturday night in Kansas City, Mo.

Pride, which began this season on a 23-match unbeaten run and earned the top playoff seed, won its first league title in franchise history.

Banda, who had 13 goals in the regular season, scored her fourth goal of the playoffs on an assist from Angelina. Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse made five saves as the Pride notched another shutout -- it had 13 clean sheets in the regular season.

The title was especially meaningful for Marta, the Brazilian legend who is the FIFA Women’s World Cup all-time leading goal-scorer. This marks the 38-year-old’s first NWSL championship.

Aubrey Kingsbury made two saves for the second-seeded Spirit, who was seeking its second title in four years. Forwards Ashley Hatch and Trinity Rodman had multiple chances at a goal saved, blocked or narrowly miss the net.

The Pride went on a counterattack in the 15th minute, but Kingsbury made an easy save on Marta’s shot attempt.

Rosemonde Kouassi was assessed a yellow card in the 28th minute for pulling Banda to the ground in a tussle for the ball, but Orlando made nothing of the ensuing free kick.

Then came Banda’s goal. She received a lead pass from Angelina in the right corner, dribbled into the box and hit a left-footed shot that glanced off Kingsbury’s leg and into the net.

Moorhouse saved shot attempts by Hatch in the 65th and 67th minutes. Moorhouse stopped Rodman’s header in the 74th.

Washington had possession for most of the second-half stoppage time and got into the box on multiple occasions, but Orlando’s physical defence kept the ball away from danger. On a Spirit corner kick, Kingsbury came up from her post to play offence and headed the incoming kick, but it went straight to a Pride defender.

