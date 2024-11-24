 />
IPL Auction 2025: Do teams have a minimum purse amount to spend at mega auction?

Ahead of the mega auction this time, the overall purse of each team has been increased to INR 120 crore, thirty more than the previous large auction held in 2022.

Published : Nov 24, 2024 09:11 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The Indian Premier League auction ahead of the 2025 season will be held at Jeddah on November 24 and 25, with 577 players in the reckoning to be sold. 
The Indian Premier League auction ahead of the 2025 season will be held at Jeddah on November 24 and 25, with 577 players in the reckoning to be sold.
The Indian Premier League auction ahead of the 2025 season will be held at Jeddah on November 24 and 25, with 577 players in the reckoning to be sold.

The Indian Premier League auction ahead of the 2025 season will be held at Jeddah on November 24 and 25, with 577 players in the reckoning to be sold.

Ahead of the mega auction this time, the overall purse of each team has been increased to Rs 120 crore, Rs 30 crore more than the previous large auction held in 2022.

A total of 46 players were retained by the 10 teams, with Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals being the only franchises to utilise their full quota of six retentions, using up a major part of their auction purse.

IPL auction 2025 venue: All you need to know about Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah

The highest base price set by players is Rs 2 crore, while the lowest price at which a player will be available will be Rs 30 lakh. Teams will have to pick squads with at least 18 players ahead of the season. The upper limit for squad size is 25.

According to the rules set by the IPL Governing Council, teams will also have to spend a minimum amount at the auction. The minimum amount set this year is Rs 90 crore, which was incidentally the same as the auction purse for the last big auction, ahead of the 2022 edition.

