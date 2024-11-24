Australia will need to register the highest successful chase in its own country to overcome India in the first test being played at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

The highest successful chase was 414 by South Africa against Australia in 2008 at the WACA Ground, riding on centuries from Graeme Smith (108) and AB de Villiers (106*).

De Villiers and JP Duminy stitched together a 111-run partnership to see the game through and win the match for the Proteas.

Hashim Amla and Jacques Kallis too contributed with half-centuries to chase down the daunting target in 119.2 overs.

Here is the list of the highest successful run-chases in the 4th innings of a Test in Australia: