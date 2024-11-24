If Indian batters were all guns blazing here at the Optus Stadium, Josh Hazlewood was about quelling the fire in whatever manner he could. Hazlewood’s overall spell in the Indian second innings was a staggering 21-9-28-1 with an economy rate of 1.33.
There is nothing more a speedster could have done on a tiring Sunday for Australia while India wrested control of the first Test.
READ | IND vs AUS, 1st Test: Jaiswal, Kohli, Bumrah put India in driver’s seat on day three
Asked about his impressions about a long day in the park, the Aussie spearhead replied: “India piled on the runs, had a couple of really big partnerships. It was hard work bowling out there. The new ball probably does a little bit, but if you get through that then it’s a bit easier to bat. We saw a little bit of up and down on the pitch towards the end of the day, and that will be something the batters will be watching.”
Hazlewood also praised centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal and said: “He batted really well and is a good player. We tried a lot of things, but he negated everything, credit to him.” The lanky pacer equally lauded Virat Kohli and K.L. Rahul besides stressing that captain Pat Cummins ‘kept his pace up the whole game and the bouncers were on track.’
Latest on Sportstar
- KL Rahul signed by Delhi Capitals for Rs 14 crore in IPL 2025 auction
- Josh Hazelwood: India piled on the runs, it was hard work bowling out there
- IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: KL Rahul sold to DC for Rs. 14 crore; Rishabh Pant most expensive ever for Rs 27 crore to LSG; Shreyas Iyer to PBKS for Rs 26.75 crore
- List of most expensive players in Indian Premier League history: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer shatter all records during IPL 2025 auction
- IPL Auction 2025: All 10 squads updated, full teams, players list
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE