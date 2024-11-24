Virat Kohli hits second consecutive Test hundred in Perth, gets there off 143 balls

Virat Kohli registered his second consecutive Test hundred at the Optus Stadium in Perth, reaching the milestone on Day 3 of the first Test against Australia on Sunday. This century marks Kohli’s 30th in Test cricket.

With this knock, Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the Indian batter with the most Test centuries in Australia, tallying seven.

He also set a new record for the most hundreds against Australia in Australia across formats, with 10 to his name.

“I just wanted to contribute to the team’s cause; I don’t want to hang around just for the sake of it. I take pride in performing for the country,” Kohli said after his knock.

This is Kohli’s first Test century since his ton against the West Indies in Port of Spain last year. That was Kohli’s first Test hundred away from home in five years.

India declared immediately after Kohli scored his hundred, at 487 for 6, setting Australia a target of 534.