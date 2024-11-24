 />
IPL 2025 Auction: Who is the most expensive uncapped player in the Indian Premier League so far?

Over two days, 331 uncapped players will be up for IPL 2025 auction, while only four players from Associate nations have been enlisted in the event.

Published : Nov 24, 2024 14:20 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Avesh Khan played in 22 matches for the team, taking 26 wickets over two seasons, before being traded to Rajasthan Royals last year.
Avesh Khan played in 22 matches for the team, taking 26 wickets over two seasons, before being traded to Rajasthan Royals last year. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar/The Hindu
infoIcon

Avesh Khan played in 22 matches for the team, taking 26 wickets over two seasons, before being traded to Rajasthan Royals last year. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar/The Hindu

The India Premier League (IPL) auction before the 2025 edition will see 577 players go under the hammer as teams look to get their squads ready in time for the tournament.

The auction will take place at the Abady Al-Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with 84 cricketers set to be called by auctioneer Mallika Sagar on Sunday. Over two days, 331 uncapped players will be up for auction, while only four players from Associate nations have been listed.

UNCAPPED PLAYERS AT IPL 2025 AUCTION:

Number of uncapped players 331
Lowest base price of uncapped players 30
Highest base price of uncapped players 50

WHO IS THE MOST EXPENSIVE UNCAPPED PLAYER IN IPL SO FAR?

Avesh Khan is the most expensive uncapped player in the history of IPL. He attracted a bid of Rs. 10 crore from Lucknow Super Giants at the IPL 2022 auction.

He played in 22 matches for the team, taking 26 wickets over two seasons, before being traded to Rajasthan Royals last year. Before the IPL 2025 auction, he was released by the Royals and has a base price of Rs. 2 crore in this year’s auction.

Following is the list of the most expensive uncapped players in IPL so far:

Player Team Price (in ₹ crore) Year
Avesh Khan Lucknow Super Giants 10.00 2022
Krishnappa Gowtham Chennai Super Kings 9.25 2021
Shahrukh Khan Punjab Kings 9.00 2022
Rahul Tewatia Gujarat Titans 9.00 2022
Krunal Pandya Mumbai Indians 8.80 2018
Varun Chakravarthy Kings XI Punjab 8.40 2019

