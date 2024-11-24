KL Rahul signed by Delhi Capitals for Rs 14 crore in IPL 2025 auction

KL Rahul has been acquired by the Delhi Capitals for ₹14 crore at the IPL mega auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The bidding war saw intense competition, with Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings driving up the price before Delhi secured the deal, making Rahul its second signing of the auction.

Rahul was released by Lucknow Super Giants earlier this year after leading the team for three seasons since joining it in 2022. Before his stint with LSG, the 32-year-old represented Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Punjab Kings.

With 4,683 runs in 132 IPL matches, Rahul is a seasoned campaigner in the league. A dependable right-handed batter, he has also been a consistent presence for the Indian national team across all three formats of the game.