IPL 2025 Auction: Top five most expensive Indian players so far

Rishabh Pant became the most expensive buy in an IPL auction after Lucknow Super Giants signed him up for Rs. 27 crore.

Published : Nov 24, 2024 17:49 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rishabh Pant became the most expensive signing in IPL history ever when LSG signed him for Rs 27 crore.
infoIcon

Indian players stole the spotlight in the early stages of the IPL 2025 auction, held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday.

The action kicked off with Arshdeep Singh, who fetched ₹18 crore as Punjab Kings exercised its Right To Match card. Shortly after, Shreyas Iyer made history by becoming the most expensive player in IPL auction history, sold to Punjab Kings for a staggering ₹26.75 crore.

However, that record was short-lived, as Rishabh Pant was snapped up by Lucknow Super Giants for an unprecedented ₹27 crore just minutes later.

Venkatesh Iyer joined the list later in the auction after Kolkata Knight Riders roped him back for Rs. 23.75 crore.

Below is the list of top five Indian signings so far:

Top five Indian buys of the mega auction so far
1. Rishabh Pant to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs. 27 crore.
2. Shreyas Iyer to Punjab Kings for Rs. 26.75 crore.
3. Arshdeep Singh to Punjab Kings for Rs. 18 crore.
4. Yuzvendra Chahal to Punjab Kings for Rs. 18 crore.
5. Venkatesh Iyer to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs. 23.75 crore.

