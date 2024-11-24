IPL 2025 Auction: Top five most expensive Indian players so far

Indian players stole the spotlight in the early stages of the IPL 2025 auction, held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday.

The action kicked off with Arshdeep Singh, who fetched ₹18 crore as Punjab Kings exercised its Right To Match card. Shortly after, Shreyas Iyer made history by becoming the most expensive player in IPL auction history, sold to Punjab Kings for a staggering ₹26.75 crore.

However, that record was short-lived, as Rishabh Pant was snapped up by Lucknow Super Giants for an unprecedented ₹27 crore just minutes later.

Venkatesh Iyer joined the list later in the auction after Kolkata Knight Riders roped him back for Rs. 23.75 crore.

Below is the list of top five Indian signings so far: