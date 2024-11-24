 />
IPL Auction 2025 Day 2 Live Streaming Info: Date, time, when and where to watch Indian Premier League mega auction online

IPL mega auction 2025: Here’s all you need to know about the live streaming info for Day 2 of the mega auction.

Published : Nov 24, 2024 18:08 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The day two of the IPL mega auction will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
The day two of the IPL mega auction will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics
infoIcon

The day two of the IPL mega auction will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

When is the Day 2 of Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction happening?

The second day of Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction will take place on November 25 in Jeddah.

What time will the Day 2 of Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction start?

The Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the Day 2 of Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction?

The Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction telecast will be available on Star Sports. The live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Where will Day 2 of Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction be held?

The Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction will be held at the Abady Al-Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

When will the Indian Premier League 2025 start?

The next season of the Indian Premier League will start on March 14, 2025, with the title clash set for May 25.

Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

