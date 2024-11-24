Kagiso Rabada signed by Gujarat Titans for Rs 10.75 crore in IPL 2025 auction

Kagiso Rabada has been signed by Gujarat Titans for Rs 10.75 crore at the IPL mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Titans sealed Rabada’s services after a prolonged bidding war with Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Rabada was released by Punjab Kings ahead of this year’s auction, after being part of the outfit for the last three seasons. The Kings refused to use a Right To Match card on the right-arm quick, ensuring Rabada’ signature for Titans.
The South African pacer began his IPL journey with Delhi Capitals, starring for the side from 2017 to 2021.
Rabada has taken 117 wickets in 80 matches in the IPL. The 29-year-old is an experienced hand in T20s, playing 211 games and taking 264 wickets in the format.
