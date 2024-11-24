 />
Kagiso Rabada signed by Gujarat Titans for Rs 10.75 crore in IPL 2025 auction

IPL auction 2025 update: Kagiso Rabada was released by Punjab Kings ahead of this year’s auction.

Published : Nov 24, 2024 16:01 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kagiso Rabada in action during IPL 2022.
Kagiso Rabada in action during IPL 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Kagiso Rabada in action during IPL 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kagiso Rabada has been signed by Gujarat Titans for Rs 10.75 crore at the IPL mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Titans sealed Rabada’s services after a prolonged bidding war with Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Rabada was released by Punjab Kings ahead of this year’s auction, after being part of the outfit for the last three seasons. The Kings refused to use a Right To Match card on the right-arm quick, ensuring Rabada’ signature for Titans.

FOLLOW LIVE | IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, Day 1

The South African pacer began his IPL journey with Delhi Capitals, starring for the side from 2017 to 2021.

Rabada has taken 117 wickets in 80 matches in the IPL. The 29-year-old is an experienced hand in T20s, playing 211 games and taking 264 wickets in the format.

Related Topics

IPL AUCTION /

IPL 2025 /

Kagiso Rabada

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

