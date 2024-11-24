The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is being held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, with 577 players up for signing.

Here is how Gujarat Titans is faring at the IPL 2025 auction:

GT IPL 2025 Squad: Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada (Rs. 10.75 crore), Jos Buttler (Rs. 15.75 crore). Mohammed Siraj (Rs. 12.25 crore).

GT Purse Remaining: Rs. 30.25 crore

GT RTM Cards Left: 1

GT Player Slots Remaining: 17

GT Overseas Player Slots Remaining: 5

GT Retained Players List: Rashid Khan (Rs. 18 crore), Shubman Gill (Rs. 16.5 crore), Sai Sudharsan (Rs. 8.5 crore), Rahul Tewatia (Rs. 4 crore), Shahrukh Khan (Rs. 4 crore).