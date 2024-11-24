 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

GT Squad, IPL 2025 Auction: Gujarat Titans full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining

IPL 2025 Auction: Here is the list of players bought by Gujarat Titans and real-time squad updates during the Indian Premier League mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Updated : Nov 24, 2024 17:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill in action.
FILE PHOTO: Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is being held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, with 577 players up for signing.

Here is how Gujarat Titans is faring at the IPL 2025 auction:

GT IPL 2025 Squad: Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada (Rs. 10.75 crore), Jos Buttler (Rs. 15.75 crore). Mohammed Siraj (Rs. 12.25 crore).

GT Purse Remaining: Rs. 30.25 crore

GT RTM Cards Left: 1

GT Player Slots Remaining: 17

GT Overseas Player Slots Remaining: 5

GT Retained Players List: Rashid Khan (Rs. 18 crore), Shubman Gill (Rs. 16.5 crore), Sai Sudharsan (Rs. 8.5 crore), Rahul Tewatia (Rs. 4 crore), Shahrukh Khan (Rs. 4 crore).

Related Topics

IPL 2025 /

Gujarat Titans /

IPL AUCTION

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: PBKS gets Chahal for Rs. 18 crore; Rishabh Pant most expensive ever for Rs 27 crore to LSG; Shreyas Iyer to PBKS for Rs 26.75 crore; SRH signs Shami for Rs. 10 crore, Miller goes to LSG for Rs. 7.50 crore
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2025: All 10 squads updated, full teams and players list
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohammed Siraj sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 12.25 crore in IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. GT Squad, IPL 2025 Auction: Gujarat Titans full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indians in IPL Auction 2025 LIVE updates: Pant becomes most expensive player in IPL history, Siraj up for bidding
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. Mohammed Siraj sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 12.25 crore in IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
  2. Yuzvendra Chahal signed by Punjab Kings for Rs. 18 crore in IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
  3. David Miller signed for Rs 7.5 crore by LSG in IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohammed Shami signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 10 crore in IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. SRH Squad, IPL 2025 Auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: PBKS gets Chahal for Rs. 18 crore; Rishabh Pant most expensive ever for Rs 27 crore to LSG; Shreyas Iyer to PBKS for Rs 26.75 crore; SRH signs Shami for Rs. 10 crore, Miller goes to LSG for Rs. 7.50 crore
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2025: All 10 squads updated, full teams and players list
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohammed Siraj sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 12.25 crore in IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. GT Squad, IPL 2025 Auction: Gujarat Titans full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indians in IPL Auction 2025 LIVE updates: Pant becomes most expensive player in IPL history, Siraj up for bidding
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment