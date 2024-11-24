Mohammed Siraj sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 12.25 crore in IPL 2025 auction

Mohammed Siraj has been signed by GT for Rs. 12.25 crore at the IPL mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Siraj was released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of this year’s auction after being part of the outfit for the last seven seasons. RCB did not utilise the RTM card for him.
The Indian pacer began his IPL journey with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2017 before shifting bases to RCB.
Siraj is the third-highest wicket-taker for RCB, having taken 83 wickets in 87 games.
