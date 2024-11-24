Arshdeep Singh retained by Punjab Kings for Rs 18 crore in IPL 2025 auction

Arshdeep Singh was retained by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 18 crore during the IPL mega auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Initially picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 15.75 crore, Punjab Kings utilised its Right to Match (RTM) option to secure him. SRH then raised its bid to Rs 18 crore, which PBKS matched to retain the left-arm pacer.

The 25-year-old, who had set his base price at Rs 2 crore, was released by Punjab Kings ahead of this year’s auction despite representing the team since 2019.

In the IPL, Arshdeep has taken 76 wickets in 65 matches. He also played a pivotal role in India’s T20 World Cup triumph earlier this year, emerging as the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 17 scalps.