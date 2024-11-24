Arshdeep Singh was retained by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 18 crore during the IPL mega auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Initially picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 15.75 crore, Punjab Kings utilised its Right to Match (RTM) option to secure him. SRH then raised its bid to Rs 18 crore, which PBKS matched to retain the left-arm pacer.
FOLLOW LIVE | IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, Day 1
The 25-year-old, who had set his base price at Rs 2 crore, was released by Punjab Kings ahead of this year’s auction despite representing the team since 2019.
In the IPL, Arshdeep has taken 76 wickets in 65 matches. He also played a pivotal role in India’s T20 World Cup triumph earlier this year, emerging as the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 17 scalps.
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: Punjab Kings signs Arshdeep Singh for Rs 18 crore using RTM; Marquee Set 1 starts with Pant, Rahul, Shreyas as top attractions; 204 slots to be filled, 84 players up for signing on Day 1
- Kagiso Rabada signed by Gujarat Titans for Rs 10.75 crore in IPL 2025 auction
- IPL Auction 2025: All 10 squads updated, full teams and players list
- GT Squad, IPL 2025 Auction Live: Gujarat Titans full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining
- Arshdeep Singh retained by Punjab Kings for Rs 18 crore in IPL 2025 auction
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE