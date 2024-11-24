 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

List of most expensive players in Indian Premier League history: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer shatter all records during IPL 2025 auction

IPL 2025 Auction: Here’s a look at the top 10 most expensive players in Indian Premier League history after Rishabh Pant was signed for Rs. 27.00 cr by Lucknow Super Giants.

Published : Nov 24, 2024 16:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Rishabh Pant in action.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Rishabh Pant in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Rishabh Pant in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history after Lucknow Super Giants acquired his services for a whopping Rs. 27.00 cr during the IPL 2025 mega auction held at the Abady Al Johar Arena in Jeddah on Sunday. He pipped Shreyas Iyer, who was sold to Punjab Kings for 26.75 crore.

Shreyas, whose base price was Rs. 2 crore, was pursued by PBKS and Delhi Capitals, who pushed his price past Rs. 24.75 crore mark, which was the previous record. PBKS ultimately signed him for Rs 26.75 crore.

Here’s a look at the top 10 most expensive players in IPL history.

Player Team Price (in Cr.) Year
Rishabh Pant Lucknow Super Giants 27.00 2025
Shreyas Iyer Punjab Kings 26.75 2025
Mitchell Starc Kolkata Knight Riders 24.75 2024
Pat Cummins Sunrisers Hyderabad 20.50 2024
Sam Curran Punjab Kings 18.50 2023
Arshdeep Singh Punjab Kings 18.00 2025
Cameron Green Mumbai Indians 17.50 2023
Ben Stokes Chennai Super Kings 16.25 2023
Chris Morris Rajasthan Royals 16.25 2021
Yuvraj Singh Delhi Daredevils (Delhi Capitals) 16 2015

Related Topics

IPL /

IPL AUCTION /

IPL 2025 /

Indian Premier League /

Rishabh Pant

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KL Rahul signed by Delhi Capitals for Rs 14 crore in IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
  2. Josh Hazelwood: India piled on the runs, it was hard work bowling out there
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: KL Rahul sold to DC for Rs. 14 crore; Rishabh Pant most expensive ever for Rs 27 crore to LSG; Shreyas Iyer to PBKS for Rs 26.75 crore
    Team Sportstar
  4. List of most expensive players in Indian Premier League history: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer shatter all records during IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL Auction 2025: All 10 squads updated, full teams, players list
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. KL Rahul signed by Delhi Capitals for Rs 14 crore in IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
  2. RR Squad, IPL 2025 Auction Live: Rajasthan Royals full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR Squad, IPL 2025 Auction Live: Kolkata Knight Riders full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  4. MI Squad, IPL 2025 Auction Live: Mumbai Indians full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK Squad, IPL 2025 Auction Live: Chennai Super Kings full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KL Rahul signed by Delhi Capitals for Rs 14 crore in IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
  2. Josh Hazelwood: India piled on the runs, it was hard work bowling out there
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: KL Rahul sold to DC for Rs. 14 crore; Rishabh Pant most expensive ever for Rs 27 crore to LSG; Shreyas Iyer to PBKS for Rs 26.75 crore
    Team Sportstar
  4. List of most expensive players in Indian Premier League history: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer shatter all records during IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL Auction 2025: All 10 squads updated, full teams, players list
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment