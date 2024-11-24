List of most expensive players in Indian Premier League history: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer shatter all records during IPL 2025 auction

Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history after Lucknow Super Giants acquired his services for a whopping Rs. 27.00 cr during the IPL 2025 mega auction held at the Abady Al Johar Arena in Jeddah on Sunday. He pipped Shreyas Iyer, who was sold to Punjab Kings for 26.75 crore.

Shreyas, whose base price was Rs. 2 crore, was pursued by PBKS and Delhi Capitals, who pushed his price past Rs. 24.75 crore mark, which was the previous record. PBKS ultimately signed him for Rs 26.75 crore.

Here’s a look at the top 10 most expensive players in IPL history.