IND vs AUS, 1st Test: “I want to enjoy and be fearless,” says Jaiswal after century on Day 3

Asked about the six that got him his hundred, Jaiswal said: “I knew he (Josh Hazlewood) was going to bowl a bouncer and I was ready for that ball. Luckily, he did and I played that shot and I enjoyed it.”

Published : Nov 24, 2024 17:43 IST , PERTH - 2 MINS READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the field after losing his wicket on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024.
India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the field after losing his wicket on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the field after losing his wicket on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Yashasvi Jaiswal speaks like the way he bats. There is an eagerness to respond quickly and move ahead. Often, he nods his head while waiting for a question to conclude, and then he replies in a direct manner. The centurion met the media at the Optus Stadium here on Sunday evening and there was an air of quiet confidence about him.

The opener’s 161 set India on a strong platform in the first Test and Jaiswal was happy with his effort: “For me, all the centuries are amazing, but this will be special because I really wanted to do it. I always wanted to come to Australia and do well here. We all knew that the ball would bounce here and I prepared for it.”

ALSO READ:  Jaiswal, Kohli, Bumrah put India in driver’s seat on day three

Jaiswal was thrilled about batting in tandem with Virat Kohli and said: “Today, I was playing and running with him. It was a very special moment. I try to develop my own game by talking to senior players and by understanding how I can add certain things to my game. I still have a lot to learn.”

He was clear about his mindset too: “I am going to go and enjoy and be fearless. I will go and take a brave decision. I will try and do what is required for my team. It is amazing to play against such great bowlers.”

Asked about the six that got him his hundred, Jaiswal said: “I knew he (Josh Hazlewood) was going to bowl a bouncer and I was ready for that ball. Luckily, he did and I played that shot and I enjoyed it.”

