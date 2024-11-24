Ishan Kishan signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 11.25 crore in IPL 2025 auction

Ishan Kishan has been signed by SRH for Rs. 11.25 crore at the IPL mega auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Recently, Kishan featured in India A’s tour of Australia, Irani Cup and Ranji Trophy. Earlier, he marked his return to first-class cricket after a hiatus since December 2022, playing two matches for India C in the Duleep Trophy.

During this period, Kishan lost his BCCI central contract, along with Shreyas Iyer, as the BCCI emphasised its stance that “all athletes must prioritise domestic cricket when not representing the national team.”

Kishan began his IPL journey in 2016 with the now-defunct Gujarat Lions. In 2018, he moved to Mumbai Indians, where he played until the end of last season before being released into the auction pool. Over the years, the left-handed batter has accumulated 2,644 IPL runs at an impressive strike rate of 135.87.

His breakthrough season came in IPL 2020 when he amassed 516 runs at a strike rate of 145.76. A standout performance from that season was his blistering 99 in a Super Over loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

In the 2022 mega auction, Kishan was re-signed by Mumbai Indians for a staggering Rs. 15.25 crore.