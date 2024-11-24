 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ishan Kishan signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 11.25 crore in IPL 2025 auction

IPL 2025 auction update: Kishan’s breakthrough season came in IPL 2020 when he amassed 516 runs for Mumbai Indians at a strike rate of 145.76.

Published : Nov 24, 2024 19:57 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai Indians did not retain Ishan Kishan.
Mumbai Indians did not retain Ishan Kishan. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA
infoIcon

Mumbai Indians did not retain Ishan Kishan. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Ishan Kishan has been signed by SRH for Rs. 11.25 crore at the IPL mega auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Recently, Kishan featured in India A’s tour of Australia, Irani Cup and Ranji Trophy. Earlier, he marked his return to first-class cricket after a hiatus since December 2022, playing two matches for India C in the Duleep Trophy.

During this period, Kishan lost his BCCI central contract, along with Shreyas Iyer, as the BCCI emphasised its stance that “all athletes must prioritise domestic cricket when not representing the national team.”

ALSO READ
IPL 2025 Auction: Why didn’t Mumbai Indians use RTM for Ishan Kishan?

Kishan began his IPL journey in 2016 with the now-defunct Gujarat Lions. In 2018, he moved to Mumbai Indians, where he played until the end of last season before being released into the auction pool. Over the years, the left-handed batter has accumulated 2,644 IPL runs at an impressive strike rate of 135.87.

His breakthrough season came in IPL 2020 when he amassed 516 runs at a strike rate of 145.76. A standout performance from that season was his blistering 99 in a Super Over loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

In the 2022 mega auction, Kishan was re-signed by Mumbai Indians for a staggering Rs. 15.25 crore.

Related Topics

IPL News /

IPL AUCTION /

Ishan Kishan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: Venkatesh Iyer to KKR for Rs. 23.75 crore; Rishabh Pant most expensive for Rs 27 crore to LSG; SRH signs Ishan Kishan for Rs 11.25 crore
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB Squad, IPL 2025 Auction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score, PKL 2024: Bengal Warriorz faces Puneri Paltan at 8 PM; Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas later
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL Auction 2025: All 10 squads updated, full teams and players list
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ishan Kishan signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 11.25 crore in IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2025 Auction: Why didn’t Mumbai Indians use RTM for Ishan Kishan?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ishan Kishan signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 11.25 crore in IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
  3. Glenn Maxwell signed by Punjab Kings for Rs. 4.2 crore in IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. Venkatesh Iyer picked by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 23.75 crore in IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ravichandran Ashwin signed by CSK for Rs 9.75 crore in IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: Venkatesh Iyer to KKR for Rs. 23.75 crore; Rishabh Pant most expensive for Rs 27 crore to LSG; SRH signs Ishan Kishan for Rs 11.25 crore
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB Squad, IPL 2025 Auction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score, PKL 2024: Bengal Warriorz faces Puneri Paltan at 8 PM; Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas later
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL Auction 2025: All 10 squads updated, full teams and players list
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ishan Kishan signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 11.25 crore in IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment