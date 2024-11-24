Liam Livingstone signed for Rs 8.75 crore by RCB in IPL 2025 auction

England international Liam Livingstone was signed by RCB for Rs. 8.75 crore during the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction in Jeddah on Sunday.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) chose not to use the RTM card for Livingstone.

Livingstone was released by Punjab Kings ahead of the auction, a side he had been a part of since 2022. This was the first time Livingstone was part of the marquee set at an IPL auction.

He made his debut in 2019 with Rajasthan Royals but his breakthrough season came with PBKS. Livingstone put his brute hitting ability on display, scoring 437 runs at a whopping strike rate of 182.08.

Livingstone possesses the rare skill of switching between wrist spin and finger spin within the same over, which makes him an exciting proposition.