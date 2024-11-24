England international Liam Livingstone was signed by RCB for Rs. 8.75 crore during the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction in Jeddah on Sunday.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) chose not to use the RTM card for Livingstone.
Livingstone was released by Punjab Kings ahead of the auction, a side he had been a part of since 2022. This was the first time Livingstone was part of the marquee set at an IPL auction.
He made his debut in 2019 with Rajasthan Royals but his breakthrough season came with PBKS. Livingstone put his brute hitting ability on display, scoring 437 runs at a whopping strike rate of 182.08.
Livingstone possesses the rare skill of switching between wrist spin and finger spin within the same over, which makes him an exciting proposition.
Latest on Sportstar
- RCB Squad, IPL 2025 Auction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining
- IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: KL Rahul in the auction now; Rishabh Pant most expensive ever for Rs 27 crore to LSG; Shreyas Iyer to PBKS for Rs 26.75 crore; SRH signs Shami for Rs. 10 crore, PBKS gets Chahal for Rs. 18 crore
- IPL Auction 2025: All 10 squads updated, full teams, players list
- Indians in IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Pant becomes most expensive player in IPL history, KL Rahul up for bidding
- Liam Livingstone signed for Rs 8.75 crore by RCB in IPL 2025 auction
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE