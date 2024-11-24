 />
List of most expensive players in Indian Premier League history after Shreyas Iyer became most paid player in IPL 2025 auction

IPL 2025 Auction: Here’s a look at the top 10 most expensive players in Indian Premier League history after Shreyas Iyer was signed for Rs. 26.75 cr by Punjab Kings.

Published : Nov 24, 2024 16:28 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Shreyas Iyer in action.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Shreyas Iyer in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Shreyas Iyer in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

Shreyas Iyer became the most expensive player in the Indian Premier League during the 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Shreyas, whose base price was Rs. 2 crore, was pursued by Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, who pushed his price past Rs. 24.75 crore mark, which was the previous record. PBKS ultimately signed him for Rs 26.75 crore.

Shreyas broke Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc’s record. Starc became the most expensive signing in Indian Premier League history when he was bought for Rs 24.75 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders at the last auction in Dubai.

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh was also signed by PBKS, making him the fifth highest paid player in IPL.

Here’s a look at the top 10 most expensive players in IPL history.

Player Team Price (in Cr.) Year
Shreyas Iyer Punjab Kings 26.75 2025
Mitchell Starc Kolkata Knight Riders 24.75 2024
Pat Cummins Sunrisers Hyderabad 20.50 2024
Sam Curran Punjab Kings 18.50 2023
Arshdeep Singh Punjab Kings 18.00 2025
Cameron Green Mumbai Indians 17.50 2023
Ben Stokes Chennai Super Kings 16.25 2023
Chris Morris Rajasthan Royals 16.25 2021
Yuvraj Singh Delhi Daredevils (Delhi Capitals) 16 2015
Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 16 2023

