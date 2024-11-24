List of most expensive players in Indian Premier League history after Shreyas Iyer became most paid player in IPL 2025 auction

Shreyas Iyer became the most expensive player in the Indian Premier League during the 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday.
Shreyas, whose base price was Rs. 2 crore, was pursued by Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, who pushed his price past Rs. 24.75 crore mark, which was the previous record. PBKS ultimately signed him for Rs 26.75 crore.
Shreyas broke Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc’s record. Starc became the most expensive signing in Indian Premier League history when he was bought for Rs 24.75 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders at the last auction in Dubai.
Earlier, Arshdeep Singh was also signed by PBKS, making him the fifth highest paid player in IPL.
Here’s a look at the top 10 most expensive players in IPL history.
|Player
|Team
|Price (in Cr.)
|Year
|Shreyas Iyer
|Punjab Kings
|26.75
|2025
|Mitchell Starc
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|24.75
|2024
|Pat Cummins
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|20.50
|2024
|Sam Curran
|Punjab Kings
|18.50
|2023
|Arshdeep Singh
|Punjab Kings
|18.00
|2025
|Cameron Green
|Mumbai Indians
|17.50
|2023
|Ben Stokes
|Chennai Super Kings
|16.25
|2023
|Chris Morris
|Rajasthan Royals
|16.25
|2021
|Yuvraj Singh
|Delhi Daredevils (Delhi Capitals)
|16
|2015
|Nicholas Pooran
|Lucknow Super Giants
|16
|2023
