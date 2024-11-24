 />
Rishabh Pant signed by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 27 crore in IPL 2025 auction, costliest player in tournament history

IPL auction 2025 update: Rishabh Pant was released by Delhi Capitals ahead of this year’s auction.

Published : Nov 24, 2024 16:38 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pant made a comeback in IPL 2024 after recovering from the severe injuries he sustained in a life-threatening car accident in December 2022. 
Pant made a comeback in IPL 2024 after recovering from the severe injuries he sustained in a life-threatening car accident in December 2022.  | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Pant made a comeback in IPL 2024 after recovering from the severe injuries he sustained in a life-threatening car accident in December 2022.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Rishabh Pant has been signed by LSG for a jaw-dropping Rs 27 crore at the IPL mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Delhi Capitals had earlier used the RTM card for Pant at Rs 20.75 crore. However, LSG elevated the bid to Rs 27 crore, at which point DC pulled out.

Pant was released by Delhi Capitals ahead of this year’s auction. He had been part of the Capitals’ set-up since 2016 and was made captain ahead of the 2021 season in place of an injured Shreyas Iyer. Pant was retained as captain for IPL 2022.

Pant made a comeback in IPL 2024 after recovering from the severe injuries he sustained in a life-threatening car accident in December 2022. Upon his return, he was reinstated as captain of Delhi Capitals and he scored 446 runs in what turned out to be another average season for the team.

Pant had not played a T20I since his car accident in December 2022, but a strong performance in IPL 2024 earned him a spot in this year’s T20 World Cup, which India won.

The 27-year-old has scored 3,284 runs in 111 matches in the IPL.

