IPL Auction 2025: 84 players to go under the hammer on day one

Besides the marquee players, only one set of each specialism – capped and uncapped – will go under the hammer on the first day.

Published : Nov 24, 2024 12:48 IST , Jeddah - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
File photo: Both Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul are in the marquee players set. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu
File photo: Both Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul are in the marquee players set. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

Day one of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Player Auction will witness the names of 84 cricketers – the first 12 sets – being called by the auctioneer Mallika Sagar. It means that the likes of Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran and Prithvi Shaw will be up for grabs at the start of day two.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the sequence in a communication to the franchises after Saturday night’s pre-auction briefing. It confirmed that the opening day will see the 12 sets being called, with one 30-minute break and two breaks of 15 minutes each during the proceedings of the IPL auction.

FOLLOW LIVE | IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, Day 1

It means that besides the marquee players, only one set of each specialism – capped and uncapped – will go under the hammer on Day One. Manav Suthar, the uncapped spinner, is listed at No. 84 in the auction roster.

The communication, accessed by Sportstar, also stated that the accelerated auction – to be held in the latter half of the second day – will require each franchise to submit a maximum of 25 names.

With the revised base prices, doubts were raised about incremental bid amounts by the franchises during the pre-auction briefing. The BCCI clarified that while the incremental bids between Rs. 1 crore and Rs. 2 crore will be Rs. 10 lakh, for a base price of Rs. 1.25 crore, the second bid will be Rs. 1.30 crore.

The incremental bids are the same as last year. Rs. five lakh (Up to 1 cr.), Rs. 10 lakh (1 to 2 cr.), Rs. 20 lakh (2 to 5 cr.) and Rs. 25 lakh (5 crore onward).

