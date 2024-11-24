MLS Cup semifinals: New York Red Bulls wins MLS playoff derby, Seattle knocks out LAFC

The New York Red Bulls struck twice early in its MLS Eastern Conference semi-final to defeat local rivals New York City 2-0 on Saturday while Western Conference top seed Los Angeles FC crashed out to the Seattle Sounders.

The Red Bulls victory sent it into the conference final, where it will face the winner of Sunday’s game between Orlando City and Atlanta United.

Uruguayan Felipe Carballo fired the New Jersey-based side ahead in the 16th minute of the “Hudson River Derby” when a headed clearance fell to him over 20 yards out and he brought the ball down masterfully before blasting into the top corner.

Nine minutes later, the Red Bulls doubled its advantage when, from an Emil Forsberg corner, the ball fell to Belgian Dante Vanzeir, who drilled a crisp, low shot in off the inside of the post.

The game was played at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets baseball club given that NYCFC’s usual home at Yankee Stadium was unavailable.

The home side struggled to get a grip on a frantic game but Alonso Martinez had two opportunities before the interval.

After good work from Kevin O’Toole, the Costa Rican saw his shot from close range smothered by Red Bulls keeper Carlo Caronel.

Then James Sands played in a dangerous low ball from the right but Martinez’s attempt flick was too weak to truly trouble Caronel.

NYCFC came out strongly after the break with Martinez forcing another save out of Coronel in the 48th minute and then a minute later Keaton Parks headed over.

Austrian Hannes Wolf worked himself into a promising position down the right but his diagonal effort flew wide of the far post.

NYCFC piled on the pressure in the latter stages, but with Paraguay international Coronel in strong form and the Red Bulls defence tenacious, it was unable to find a way through.

“Big win today, but at the end, it’s the next step. We have to continue this hard work and next week take the next step,” said Red Bulls’ German head coach Sandro Schwarz.

Founding members of MLS in 1996, the Red Bulls have never won MLS Cup and qualified for the playoffs this year after finishing seventh in the East.

Sounders advance

In the Western Conference, LAFC’s hopes of a third straight MLS Cup final appearance ended with a 2-1 extra-time loss to Seattle.

Both teams were happy to play patient possession football for most of the first half and the first shot on a goal did not come until the 39th minute -- Obed Vargas’ effort from the edge of the box not unduly troubling Hugo Lloris.

Seattle responded with a spell of pressure just before half-time and Maxime Chanot had to clear off the line from Jon Ball after a scramble in the box.

But LAFC, seeking their third straight MLS Cup final appearance, went ahead in the 50th minute when Mateusz Bogusz struck a low ball in from the right flank and defender Ryan Hollingshead timed his run to perfection and provided a clinical finish.

LA’s lead lasted just nine minutes as a Vargas low cross was turned into his own net by the sliding LAFC defender Maxime Chanot.

Jordan Morris then flashed a header wide for Seattle at the other end while LAFC went close with a bicycle kick from Aaron Long which saw Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei get down well.

Swiss Frei came up big in extra-time with a key save with his trailing left leg from Bogusz as LAFC piled on the pressure.

But after the home side dominated the first period, Seattle got the decisive goal when, from a corner, the ball fell to Morris at the back post and he fired home on the turn.

The impressive Frei needed to be alert in the latter stages, saving at his near post to keep out Hollingshead’s blast.

Seattle, which finished fourth in the Western regular-season standings, had been winless in their last 10 meetings with LAFC but they held firm to record a surprise win.

The Sounders will play the winner of Sunday’s game between Los Angeles Galaxy and Minnesota United.