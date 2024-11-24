Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Baba Indrajith still pushing for another crack in IPL

Baba Indrajith’s timing on Saturday was impeccable for two reasons. One, his bat produced a mellifluous sound as he middled the ball with authority on his way to 78, off 39 balls, for Tamil Nadu against Tripura at Holkar Stadium in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Two, his career-best effort in T20s came on the eve of the two-day IPL mega auction, which may persuade a franchise or two to consider the 30-year-old, who can also keep wickets, when his name features on Monday at a base price of ₹30 lakh.

When you think of Indrajith, bludgeoning the ball into the stands in the shortest format isn’t what immediately springs to mind. It is perhaps why he had only played 23 T20s, with no half-century, before Saturday. He is more in the classical mould with willow in hand, known for the elegance of his strokeplay and churning out runs season after season in First Class cricket.

But playing his first Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game in five years, and opening the batting for the first time, Indrajith showed the range of shots and street-smartness that the format necessitates.

“Before the season, I was personally very eager to do well in white-ball cricket, especially in T20s. Yes, the perception may be different from the outside, but I am very clear that If I get it right, I will be able to do it,” he told Sportstar.

Indrajith did get a taste of the IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022. But as is the nature of the highly competitive T20 extravaganza, three games, which yielded 21 runs, were all he could get to prove himself.

“You need a bit of luck when you go into a new atmosphere. I take complete responsibility for the performances I had,” Indrajith said.

“But if you get that one performance, you will feel you belong. When you don’t get it, it is not so easy. Initially, I was too hard on myself for not making use of that opportunity, but now I have come to terms because it was just three games. What I can do at this point is just upgrade my game,” he added.

Asked about his hopes at the auction, he added, “Look, everybody wants to play the IPL and do well. I am also very keen to do that. The IPL is definitely at the back of anyone’s mind. I am pushing for it. If things go well, I will be happy.”

In the longer term, though, it is still the ambition of playing Test cricket that drives the batter. He had one four-day game for India A on the recent tour of Australia, where a challenging surface resulted in scores of 9 and 6.

“The conditions were tough. I batted 46 balls in the first innings and I was given out when I was not,” he remarked.

“I had gone through the hard yards and that one opportunity is gone. I have come to terms with it, but the next one or two years are crucial. My ultimate aim is to play Test cricket for India. If I can keep doing what I have been doing in the domestic circuit and an opportunity presents itself, there will be nothing like it. I am very, very hungry and keen to do well,” he added.