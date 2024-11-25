World Chess Championship 2024, LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch Gukesh vs Liren?, Preview; Schedule

PREVIEW

If you want to search for the most exclusive clubs in international sport, you needn’t look beyond the one reserved for the World Chess Champions. In the tournament’s history, dating back to 1886, there have been only 17 World Champions. And we will soon know if we will get the 18th after the World chess championship match that kicks off in Singapore on November 23.

If D. Gukesh, the 18-year-old from Chennai, beats Ding Liren of China, he will become not just the 18th World Champion but also the youngest in history. He will break the record set by Garry Kasparov in 1985.

Kasparov became the 13th World Champion after defeating fellow Soviet Union player Anatoly Karpov in a remarkable match that lasted — believe it or not — more than a year. The match began on September 24, 1984, but was stopped on February 10, 1985, after 48 games. Karpov was leading 5-3, but the momentum had shifted to Kasparov, who, therefore, wasn’t happy at all with the world chess governing body FIDE’s decision, apparently made due to concerns about the players’ health.

The rule for that World Championship was that a player who won six games would be the winner. Karpov had taken a 5-0 lead after the 27th game. Then, Kasparov, the younger and hungrier player, staged one of the greatest comebacks in the history of any sport.

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the World Chess Championship 2024 match between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren start? The World Chess Championship 2024 match between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will start at 2:30 PM IST, on Monday, November 25 at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore. Where to watch the World Chess Championship 2024 match between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren? The World Chess Championship 2024 match between Gukesh and Ding will be streamed on FIDE social media handles (YouTube, Twitch), Chess.com social media handles (YouTube, Twitch) etc. You can follow all the live action, commentary, moves and live chess board widgets on Sportstar’s daily match blog.

SCHEDULE

Game 1 - November 25, 2024 - Monday Game 2 - November 26, 2024 - Tuesday Game 3 - November 27, 2024 - Wednesday Rest Day - November 28, 2024 - Thursday Game 4 - November 29, 2024 - Friday Game 5 - November 30, 2024 - Saturday Game 6 - December 1, 2024 - Sunday Rest Day - December 2, 2024 - Monday Game 7 - December 3, 2024 - Tuesday Game 8 - December 4, 2024 - Wednesday Game 9 - December 5, 2024 - Thursday Rest Day - December 6, 2024 - Friday Game 10 - December 7, 2024 - Saturday Game 11 - December 8, 2024 - Sunday Game 12 - December 9, 2024 - Monday Rest Day - December 10, 2024 - Tuesday Game 13 - December 11, 2024 - Wednesday Game 14 - December 12, 2024 - Thursday Tie-breaks (If needed) - December 13, 2024 - Wednesday

*All games will start at 2:30 PM IST (17:00 local time).