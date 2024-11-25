India registered its second biggest Test win against Australia in Australia during the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Monday.

Australia was bowled out for 238 in the second innings, handing India a 295-run win. The host had a target of 534 set by India, courtesy of centuries by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli on the third day.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took six wickets while debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy got his first. Washington Sundar struck just on either side of lunch, removing Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon.

Harshit Rana got the final wicket of Alex Carrey to secure India its first win after a three-match loss and take a 1-0 series lead.

India’s biggest win over the Aussies in their backyard to date is by an innings and two runs in Sydney in 1978.

List of India’s largest wins against Australia in Australia