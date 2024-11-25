 />
World Test Championship 2024-25, Qualification Scenarios: How can India qualify for WTC final after win vs Australia in 1st Test?

After the victory against Australia, India jumped to the top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with 61.11 percentage of points won.

Published : Nov 25, 2024 13:27 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India players celebrate the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne during day three of the first test between Australia and India.
India players celebrate the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne during day three of the first test between Australia and India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

India players celebrate the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne during day three of the first test between Australia and India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India beat Australia by 295 runs in the first Border-Gavaskar Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

After the victory against Australia, India jumped to the top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with 61.11 percentage of points won, while Australia dropped to the second position, with 57.69 percentage of points won.

ALSO READ | WTC 2023-25 Points Table Updated after AUS vs IND 1st Test

The visitor had dropped to second place in the WTC points table following a 0-3 series defeat to New Zealand at home.

India needs three wins from the remaining four matches in the ongoing five-match series against Australia to secure a spot in the WTC final. The team travels to Adelaide for the second Test, which will be held from December 6 to 10.

Pos. Team Matches Won Lost Drawn Points PCT
1 India 15 9 5 1 110 61.11
2 Australia 13 8 4 1 90 57.69
3 Sri Lanka 9 5 4 0 60 55.56
4 New Zealand 11 6 5 0 60 54.55
5 South Africa 8 4 3 1 52 54.17
6 England 19 9 9 1 93 40.79
7 Pakistan 10 4 6 0 40 33.33
8 Bangaldesh 10 3 7 0 33 27.5
9 West Indies 9 1 6 2 0 18.52

(Updated till Australia vs India 1st Test)

  Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship LIVE Updates: Gukesh starts with e4 vs Ding in French Defense game
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  IPL Auction 2025 LIVE updates, Day 2: All sold, unsold players and squads of 10 teams
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  AUS vs IND, 1st Test: India dismantles Australia to 1-0 lead in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  IPL Auction 2025 LIVE: Faf du Plessis, Tim David among big players up for signing on Day 2; Pant, Shreyas Iyer tops buys so far; Bidding to start at 3:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  IPL 2025 auction: Top five Indian players who got the most hike on base price after Day 1
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  AUS vs IND, 1st Test: India dismantles Australia to 1-0 lead in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  NZ vs ENG: Williamson to go straight back into NZ side for England series
    Reuters
    Reuters
  World Test Championship 2024-25, Qualification Scenarios: How can India qualify for WTC final after win vs Australia in 1st Test?
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  WTC 2023-25 Points Table Updated after AUS vs IND 1st Test: India jumps to top spot, Australia second after Perth BGT Test
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  AUS vs IND: India registers second biggest Test win against Australia during Perth BGT Test
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  1. Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship LIVE Updates: Gukesh starts with e4 vs Ding in French Defense game
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2025 LIVE updates, Day 2: All sold, unsold players and squads of 10 teams
    Team Sportstar
  3. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: India dismantles Australia to 1-0 lead in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. IPL Auction 2025 LIVE: Faf du Plessis, Tim David among big players up for signing on Day 2; Pant, Shreyas Iyer tops buys so far; Bidding to start at 3:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025 auction: Top five Indian players who got the most hike on base price after Day 1
    Team Sportstar
