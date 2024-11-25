World Test Championship 2024-25, Qualification Scenarios: How can India qualify for WTC final after win vs Australia in 1st Test?

India beat Australia by 295 runs in the first Border-Gavaskar Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

After the victory against Australia, India jumped to the top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with 61.11 percentage of points won, while Australia dropped to the second position, with 57.69 percentage of points won.

The visitor had dropped to second place in the WTC points table following a 0-3 series defeat to New Zealand at home.

India needs three wins from the remaining four matches in the ongoing five-match series against Australia to secure a spot in the WTC final. The team travels to Adelaide for the second Test, which will be held from December 6 to 10.

Pos. Team Matches Won Lost Drawn Points PCT 1 India 15 9 5 1 110 61.11 2 Australia 13 8 4 1 90 57.69 3 Sri Lanka 9 5 4 0 60 55.56 4 New Zealand 11 6 5 0 60 54.55 5 South Africa 8 4 3 1 52 54.17 6 England 19 9 9 1 93 40.79 7 Pakistan 10 4 6 0 40 33.33 8 Bangaldesh 10 3 7 0 33 27.5 9 West Indies 9 1 6 2 0 18.52

(Updated till Australia vs India 1st Test)