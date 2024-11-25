World Test Championship 2024-25, Qualification Scenarios: How can India qualify for WTC final after win vs Australia in 1st Test?

India beat Australia by 295 runs in the first Border-Gavaskar Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
After the victory against Australia, India jumped to the top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with 61.11 percentage of points won, while Australia dropped to the second position, with 57.69 percentage of points won.
ALSO READ | WTC 2023-25 Points Table Updated after AUS vs IND 1st Test
The visitor had dropped to second place in the WTC points table following a 0-3 series defeat to New Zealand at home.
India needs three wins from the remaining four matches in the ongoing five-match series against Australia to secure a spot in the WTC final. The team travels to Adelaide for the second Test, which will be held from December 6 to 10.
|Pos.
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Points
|PCT
|1
|India
|15
|9
|5
|1
|110
|61.11
|2
|Australia
|13
|8
|4
|1
|90
|57.69
|3
|Sri Lanka
|9
|5
|4
|0
|60
|55.56
|4
|New Zealand
|11
|6
|5
|0
|60
|54.55
|5
|South Africa
|8
|4
|3
|1
|52
|54.17
|6
|England
|19
|9
|9
|1
|93
|40.79
|7
|Pakistan
|10
|4
|6
|0
|40
|33.33
|8
|Bangaldesh
|10
|3
|7
|0
|33
|27.5
|9
|West Indies
|9
|1
|6
|2
|0
|18.52
(Updated till Australia vs India 1st Test)
Latest on Sportstar
- Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship LIVE Updates: Gukesh starts with e4 vs Ding in French Defense game
- IPL Auction 2025 LIVE updates, Day 2: All sold, unsold players and squads of 10 teams
- AUS vs IND, 1st Test: India dismantles Australia to 1-0 lead in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
- IPL Auction 2025 LIVE: Faf du Plessis, Tim David among big players up for signing on Day 2; Pant, Shreyas Iyer tops buys so far; Bidding to start at 3:30pm IST
- IPL 2025 auction: Top five Indian players who got the most hike on base price after Day 1
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE