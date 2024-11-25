 />
WTC 2023-25 Points Table Updated after AUS vs IND 1st Test: India jumps to top spot, Australia second after Perth BGT Test

Latest WTC points table: Here’s how the teams rank in the World Test Championship leaderboard after Australia vs India first Test.

Published : Nov 25, 2024 13:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India players leave the field at the end of play on the third day of the first Test between Australia and India.
India players leave the field at the end of play on the third day of the first Test between Australia and India. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India players leave the field at the end of play on the third day of the first Test between Australia and India. | Photo Credit: AP

India beat Australia by 295 runs in the first Border-Gavaskar Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

After setting a mammoth target of 534, courtesy centuries by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli, the Jasprit Bumrah-led India was in full control of the game, dismantling Australia’s battling line-up en route to taking the series lead.

ALSO READ | How can India qualify for WTC final after win vs Australia in 1st Test?

After the victory against Australia, India jumped to the top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with 61.11 percentage of points won, while Australia dropped to the second position, with 57.69 percentage of points won.

India, which was on top of the points table earlier, had dropped to second place after suffering a 0-3 series home defeat against New Zealand.

WTC 2023-25 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team Mat. Won Lost Drawn Points PCT
1 India 15 9 5 1 110 61.11
2 Australia 13 8 4 1 90 57.69
3 Sri Lanka 9 5 4 0 60 55.56
4 New Zealand 11 6 5 0 60 54.55
5 South Africa 8 4 3 1 52 54.17
6 England 19 9 9 1 93 40.79
7 Pakistan 10 4 6 0 40 33.33
8 Bangladesh 10 3 7 0 33 27.50
9 West Indies 9 1 6 2 20 18.52

(Updated till Australia vs India 1st Test)

World Test Championship /

India /

Australia /

Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
