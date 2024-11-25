WTC 2023-25 Points Table Updated after AUS vs IND 1st Test: India jumps to top spot, Australia second after Perth BGT Test

India beat Australia by 295 runs in the first Border-Gavaskar Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

After setting a mammoth target of 534, courtesy centuries by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli, the Jasprit Bumrah-led India was in full control of the game, dismantling Australia’s battling line-up en route to taking the series lead.

After the victory against Australia, India jumped to the top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with 61.11 percentage of points won, while Australia dropped to the second position, with 57.69 percentage of points won.

India, which was on top of the points table earlier, had dropped to second place after suffering a 0-3 series home defeat against New Zealand.

WTC 2023-25 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team Mat. Won Lost Drawn Points PCT 1 India 15 9 5 1 110 61.11 2 Australia 13 8 4 1 90 57.69 3 Sri Lanka 9 5 4 0 60 55.56 4 New Zealand 11 6 5 0 60 54.55 5 South Africa 8 4 3 1 52 54.17 6 England 19 9 9 1 93 40.79 7 Pakistan 10 4 6 0 40 33.33 8 Bangladesh 10 3 7 0 33 27.50 9 West Indies 9 1 6 2 20 18.52

(Updated till Australia vs India 1st Test)