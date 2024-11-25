Australia vs India Day 4 LIVE Score, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1st Test: AUS 104/5 at Lunch; Siraj picks three wickets for IND

- November 25, 2024 09:494AUS 104/5 - 30 overs
Marsh finally off the mark. Drives it past point for three runs. Four. Head pulls it fine for a boundary. Eight runs off Siraj’s over. Last over before Lunch. Bumrah oversteps but bowls a yorker on the next. Three off the over and that’s Lunch.
- November 25, 2024 09:3550AUS 93/5 - 28 overs
Head gets to his fifty with a Four. Uses the height to get it above the keeper all the way to the ropes. Worked to the leg side for three. Bumrah continues. Head flicks into to the gap at deep sqaure leg for two. Bouncer and Head gets nothing on it. Pant leaps to take it.
- November 25, 2024 09:30AUS 81/5 - 26 overs
Bumrah returns, looking to shake things up. Round the wicket to Head but flicked away for a single. Marsh faces Bumrah. Beaten! But overstepped. Another no ball. Two off the over.
- November 25, 2024 09:25WAUS 79/5 - 25 overs
OUT! Siraj with the breakthrough. Smith looked so solid, A thin edge and Pant does well to catch that. AUS down five wickets.
Steven Smith c †Pant b Mohammed Siraj 17 (60)
Mitchell Marsh is the new batter in.
- November 25, 2024 09:164AUS 78/4 - 24 overs
Siraj replaces Rana, and that’s four. Head cuts it square, through covers to the fence. Into the 40s. Siraj bowls on the stump line to Smith, who defends it. Five off the over. Sundar continues. Smith with soft hands and that’s just one run this over.
- November 25, 2024 09:074AUS 72/4 - 22 overs
Starts the over with Four. Rana bowls it full and wide, easy pickings for Head who puts it away. Anticipated the bounce but not entirely. Head lucky there to get away with the ball going over slips. Sundar gives away two. Pushes Smith back into the crease, forcing him to defend.
- November 25, 2024 09:024AUS 59/4 - 20 overs
Rana to Smith. Punches it through the off side and runs two. Batters finding easy runs here. Four. Head sweeps it outside leg all the way to square fence. Another single and Sundar goes for seven runs this over.
- November 25, 2024 08:49AUS 48/4 - 18 overs
Rana bowls it short which hits Smith on the pads. India takes the review but replay shows it missing the leg stump. Rana bowling to the stumps now, correcting that line. Two runs.
Sundar continues. Bounces off the pads but it was off the line. Head takes the single, one leg bye.
- November 25, 2024 08:434AUS 46/4 - 16 overs
Head beats the diving point fielder to score another boundary. Four. Seven runs off Rana’s over and the batters are starting to settle down here.
Washington Sundar brought into the attack. Bowling much fuller to Smith who is opting to play defensive shots. Finds a single on the last delivery.
- November 25, 2024 08:304IND 38/4 - 14 overs
Rana continues. Plenty of running between the wicket. Smith hit right on the ribs, that’s got to hurt but he is okay to continue.
Bumrah back. First four of the day! Cracking cover drive and good pace on it to go the ropes. Oversteps and has to bowl the last one again.
- November 25, 2024 08:17AUS 28/4 - 12 overs
Harshit Rana bowls his first of the innings. Smith looking to pull it away but doesn’t get all of it. On the pads, going down leg. Rana starts with a maiden.
Siraj to Head, cuts it past point but outfield slows it down. They run four nevertheless. So close! Head edges it back into the pads. Couple of inches off and it could have crashed into the stumps. Next one on the pads again and Siraj is convinced. Review taken. Umpire’s call stays.
- November 25, 2024 08:12AUS 23/4 - 10 overs
Smith and Head happy to run between the wicket. Bumrah bowling at the off stump and the ball is coming back in just enough. Three off the over. Siraj from the other end. Angling in towards the stumps and Smith does well to defend it. Just one run.
- November 25, 2024 08:05AUS 19/4 - 8 overs
Siraj bowling a wider line to Head. Switching the line and charging at the wickets now. Head managing to work it away but no run. Maiden.
- November 25, 2024 08:04AUS 19/4 - 7 overs
Bumrah to Smith. A single off the first and Head is on strike. On the pads but it was going well down leg. Glances it to the leg side for a single and he is off the mark. Last one shaping back into the batter and that’s two off the over.
- November 25, 2024 07:55WAUS 17/4 - 6 overs
Siraj with the ball. OUT! Khawaja looked to pull it away but only got an edge on it. Went high up and Pant called it. Good catch and that’s four down. Siraj gets his second.
Usman Khawaja c †Pant b Mohammed Siraj 4 (13)
Travis Head comes in. Fuller to the new batter. Defends the last one back to Siraj.
- November 25, 2024 07:50AUS 17/3 - 5 overs
Bumrah has a few more deliveries left. So, he begins for India and will bowl to new batter, Steve Smith. On the pads and huge shout for lbw! Smith is safe but Bumrah had overstepped. Smith drives it through covers and gets off the mark. Runs three. Khawaja on strike and flicks it behind for a single.
- November 25, 2024 07:45Only five minutes to go
Australia already three wickets down. Jasprit Bumrah took two and Siraj one as India can definitely catch a whiff of a huge win. But with seven wickets in hand and two days remaining, will the host try and chase this 534-run target?
All to play for!
- November 25, 2024 07:32What India’s top scorer had to say
Yashasvi Jaiswal speaks like the way he bats. There is an eagerness to respond quickly and move ahead. Often, he nods his head while waiting for a question to conclude, and then he replies in a direct manner. The centurion met the media at the Optus Stadium here on Sunday evening and there was an air of quiet confidence about him.
- November 25, 2024 07:16What unfolded on Day 1 of the IPL Auction 2025?
- November 25, 2024 07:00Nothing more the pacer could have done
If Indian batters were all guns blazing here at the Optus Stadium, Josh Hazlewood was about quelling the fire in whatever manner he could. Hazlewood’s overall spell in the Indian second innings was a staggering 21-9-28-1 with an economy rate of 1.33.
- November 25, 2024 06:45Fearless Jaiswal
Jaiswal made a brilliant comeback in the second innings. An eight-ball duck may have shook him a little on Day 1 but the young opener did not let anything come in his way as he notched up his maiden Test hundred Down Under.
- November 25, 2024 06:30Virat Kohli masterclass
- 30th Test hundred
- 7th in Tests in Australia
- 9th in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Virat Kohli ended his century drought and now hold the record for the most hundreds on Australian soil by a visiting batter across formats - 10 centuries.
- November 25, 2024 06:15How the teams looks after Day 1 of the IPL Auction 2025
A total of 72 players were bought during the first day of the auction, while 12 players remained unsold. The Right-to-Match (RTM) option was invoked by franchises on four occasions.
- November 25, 2024 06:00Day 3 domination by India
A Sunday turned hot in tune with summer in the Southern hemisphere. And out in the middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal (161) and Virat Kohli (100 n.o.) dished out their own version of heat as India took a firm grip over the first Test here at the Optus Stadium.
At the third day’s close, pursuing 534, Australia mustered 12 for three in its second innings after India declared at 487 for six. Jasprit Bumrah scalped Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne, and Mohammed Siraj prised out Pat Cummins to leave the host gasping.
Read the full Day 3 report here:
- November 25, 2024 05:45Live streaming info
When is India vs Australia first Test taking place?
The first Test match between India and Australia will take place between November 22-26. The second day will commence at 7:50 AM IST.
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of India vs Australia first Test?
The LIVE telecast of the first Test match between India and Australia can be watched on the Star Sports network or through the Hotstar app or website.
- November 25, 2024 05:30Good morning! Welcome back!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 4 of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test between Australia and India at the Optus Stadium in Perth.
Stay tuned for all LIVE updates and scores from the game as the day progresses!
Latest on Sportstar
- NBA: Charlotte Hornets loses veteran forward Grant Williams to torn ACL
- Australia vs India Day 4 LIVE Score, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1st Test: AUS 104/5 at Lunch; Siraj picks three wickets for IND
- England’s Jordan Cox ruled out of New Zealand Test series with thumb injury
- Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul wins LPGA Tour Championship
- Serie A 2024-25: Romelu Lukaku keeps Napoli on top with 1-0 win over Roma
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE