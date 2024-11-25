 />
Live

Australia vs India Day 4 LIVE Score, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1st Test: AUS 104/5 at Lunch; Siraj picks three wickets for IND

Australia vs India 1st Test Border Gavaskar Trophy Live Score: Catch the live updates from Day 4 of the first Test between India and Australia at Perth on Monday.

Updated : Nov 25, 2024 09:55 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 4 of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test between India and Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

  • November 25, 2024 09:49
    4
    AUS 104/5 - 30 overs

    Marsh finally off the mark. Drives it past point for three runs. Four. Head pulls it fine for a boundary. Eight runs off Siraj’s over. Last over before Lunch. Bumrah oversteps but bowls a yorker on the next. Three off the over and that’s Lunch. 

  • November 25, 2024 09:35
    50
    AUS 93/5 - 28 overs

    Head gets to his fifty with a Four. Uses the height to get it above the keeper all the way to the ropes. Worked to the leg side for three. Bumrah continues. Head flicks into to the gap at deep sqaure leg for two. Bouncer and Head gets nothing on it. Pant leaps to take it. 

  • November 25, 2024 09:30
    AUS 81/5 - 26 overs

    Bumrah returns, looking to shake things up. Round the wicket to Head but flicked away for a single. Marsh faces Bumrah. Beaten! But overstepped. Another no ball. Two off the over. 

  • November 25, 2024 09:25
    W
    AUS 79/5 - 25 overs

    OUT! Siraj with the breakthrough. Smith looked so solid, A thin edge and Pant does well to catch that. AUS down five wickets. 

    Steven Smith c †Pant b Mohammed Siraj 17 (60)

    Mitchell Marsh is the new batter in.

  • November 25, 2024 09:16
    4
    AUS 78/4 - 24 overs

    Siraj replaces Rana, and that’s four. Head cuts it square, through covers to the fence. Into the 40s. Siraj bowls on the stump line to Smith, who defends it. Five off the over. Sundar continues. Smith with soft hands and that’s just one run this over. 

  • November 25, 2024 09:07
    4
    AUS 72/4 - 22 overs

    Starts the over with Four. Rana bowls it full and wide, easy pickings for Head who puts it away. Anticipated the bounce but not entirely. Head lucky there to get away with the ball going over slips. Sundar gives away two. Pushes Smith back into the crease, forcing him to defend. 

  • November 25, 2024 09:02
    4
    AUS 59/4 - 20 overs

    Rana to Smith. Punches it through the off side and runs two. Batters finding easy runs here. Four. Head sweeps it outside leg all the way to square fence. Another single and Sundar goes for seven runs this over. 

  • November 25, 2024 08:49
    AUS 48/4 - 18 overs

    Rana bowls it short which hits Smith on the pads. India takes the review but replay shows it missing the leg stump. Rana bowling to the stumps now, correcting that line. Two runs. 

    Sundar continues. Bounces off the pads but it was off the line. Head takes the single, one leg bye. 

  • November 25, 2024 08:43
    4
    AUS 46/4 - 16 overs

    Head beats the diving point fielder to score another boundary. Four. Seven runs off Rana’s over and the batters are starting to settle down here. 

    Washington Sundar brought into the attack. Bowling much fuller to Smith who is opting to play defensive shots. Finds a single on the last delivery. 

  • November 25, 2024 08:30
    4
    IND 38/4 - 14 overs

    Rana continues. Plenty of running between the wicket. Smith hit right on the ribs, that’s got to hurt but he is okay to continue. 

    Bumrah back. First four of the day! Cracking cover drive and good pace on it to go the ropes. Oversteps and has to bowl the last one again. 

  • November 25, 2024 08:17
    AUS 28/4 - 12 overs

    Harshit Rana bowls his first of the innings. Smith looking to pull it away but doesn’t get all of it. On the pads, going down leg. Rana starts with a maiden. 

    Siraj to Head, cuts it past point but outfield slows it down. They run four nevertheless. So close! Head edges it back into the pads. Couple of inches off and it could have crashed into the stumps. Next one on the pads again and Siraj is convinced. Review taken. Umpire’s call stays. 

  • November 25, 2024 08:12
    AUS 23/4 - 10 overs

    Smith and Head happy to run between the wicket. Bumrah bowling at the off stump and the ball is coming back in just enough. Three off the over. Siraj from the other end. Angling in towards the stumps and Smith does well to defend it. Just one run. 

  • November 25, 2024 08:05
    AUS 19/4 - 8 overs

    Siraj bowling a wider line to Head. Switching the line and charging at the wickets now. Head managing to work it away but no run. Maiden. 

  • November 25, 2024 08:04
    AUS 19/4 - 7 overs

    Bumrah to Smith. A single off the first and Head is on strike. On the pads but it was going well down leg. Glances it to the leg side for a single and he is off the mark. Last one shaping back into the batter and that’s two off the over. 

  • November 25, 2024 07:55
    W
    AUS 17/4 - 6 overs

    Siraj with the ball. OUT! Khawaja looked to pull it away but only got an edge on it. Went high up and Pant called it. Good catch and that’s four down. Siraj gets his second. 

    Usman Khawaja c †Pant b Mohammed Siraj 4 (13)

    Travis Head comes in. Fuller to the new batter. Defends the last one back to Siraj. 

  • November 25, 2024 07:50
    AUS 17/3 - 5 overs

    Bumrah has a few more deliveries left. So, he begins for India and will bowl to new batter, Steve Smith. On the pads and huge shout for lbw! Smith is safe but Bumrah had overstepped. Smith drives it through covers and gets off the mark. Runs three. Khawaja on strike and flicks it behind for a single. 

  • November 25, 2024 07:45
    Only five minutes to go

    Australia already three wickets down. Jasprit Bumrah took two and Siraj one as India can definitely catch a whiff of a huge win. But with seven wickets in hand and two days remaining, will the host try and chase this 534-run target? 

    All to play for!

  • November 25, 2024 07:32
    What India’s top scorer had to say

    Yashasvi Jaiswal speaks like the way he bats. There is an eagerness to respond quickly and move ahead. Often, he nods his head while waiting for a question to conclude, and then he replies in a direct manner. The centurion met the media at the Optus Stadium here on Sunday evening and there was an air of quiet confidence about him.

    IND vs AUS, 1st Test: “I want to enjoy and be fearless,” says Jaiswal after century on Day 3

    Asked about the six that got him his hundred, Jaiswal said: “I knew he (Josh Hazlewood) was going to bowl a bouncer and I was ready for that ball. Luckily, he did and I played that shot and I enjoyed it.”

  • November 25, 2024 07:16
    What unfolded on Day 1 of the IPL Auction 2025?

    IPL Auction 2025 Day in Numbers: Biggest buys, most expensive overseas players, purse left for teams

    The first day of IPL Auction 2025 saw over INR 183 crore spent by the 10 teams, with Punjab Kings buying the most number of players (10), having spent 88 crores.

  • November 25, 2024 07:00
    Nothing more the pacer could have done

    If Indian batters were all guns blazing here at the Optus Stadium, Josh Hazlewood was about quelling the fire in whatever manner he could. Hazlewood’s overall spell in the Indian second innings was a staggering 21-9-28-1 with an economy rate of 1.33.

    Josh Hazelwood: India piled on the runs, it was hard work bowling out there

    Josh Hazlewood's impressive bowling performance against India in the first Test at Optus Stadium.

  • November 25, 2024 06:45
    Fearless Jaiswal

    Jaiswal made a brilliant comeback in the second innings. An eight-ball duck may have shook him a little on Day 1 but the young opener did not let anything come in his way as he notched up his maiden Test hundred Down Under. 

    Read More

  • November 25, 2024 06:30
    Virat Kohli masterclass
    • 30th Test hundred
    • 7th in Tests in Australia
    • 9th in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

    Virat Kohli ended his century drought and now hold the record for the most hundreds on Australian soil by a visiting batter across formats - 10 centuries

    Read More

  • November 25, 2024 06:15
    How the teams looks after Day 1 of the IPL Auction 2025

    A total of 72 players were bought during the first day of the auction, while 12 players remained unsold. The Right-to-Match (RTM) option was invoked by franchises on four occasions.

    IPL Auction 2025: All 10 squads updated, full teams, players list

    IPL 2025 Auction: Here are the 10 updated squads of all teams and the full list of players bought at the Indian Premier League auction, being held in Jeddah.

  • November 25, 2024 06:00
    Day 3 domination by India

    A Sunday turned hot in tune with summer in the Southern hemisphere. And out in the middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal (161) and Virat Kohli (100 n.o.) dished out their own version of heat as India took a firm grip over the first Test here at the Optus Stadium.

    At the third day’s close, pursuing 534, Australia mustered 12 for three in its second innings after India declared at 487 for six. Jasprit Bumrah scalped Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne, and Mohammed Siraj prised out Pat Cummins to leave the host gasping.

    Read the full Day 3 report here:

    IND vs AUS, 1st Test: Jaiswal, Kohli, Bumrah put India in driver’s seat on day three

    At the third day’s close, pursuing 534, Australia mustered 12 for three in its second innings after India declared at 487 for six.

  • November 25, 2024 05:45
    Live streaming info

    When is India vs Australia first Test taking place?

    The first Test match between India and Australia will take place between November 22-26. The second day will commence at 7:50 AM IST.

    Where to watch the LIVE telecast of India vs Australia first Test?

    The LIVE telecast of the first Test match between India and Australia can be watched on the Star Sports network or through the Hotstar app or website. 

  • November 25, 2024 05:30
    Good morning! Welcome back!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 4 of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test between Australia and India at the Optus Stadium in Perth. 

    Stay tuned for all LIVE updates and scores from the game as the day progresses!

Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

