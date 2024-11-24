 />
Ivory Coast records lowest-ever total after 264-run loss to Nigeria in men’s T20 World Cup qualifier

Nigeria won the match by a massive 264 runs which, perhaps surprisingly, is not a record as Zimbabwe beat Gambia by 290 runs in Nairobi last month.

Published : Nov 24, 2024 23:41 IST , Lagos - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: The International Cricket Council (ICC) logo at the ICC headquarters in Dubai, October 31, 2010.
FILE PHOTO: The International Cricket Council (ICC) logo at the ICC headquarters in Dubai, October 31, 2010. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The International Cricket Council (ICC) logo at the ICC headquarters in Dubai, October 31, 2010. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Ivory Coast set a new record for the lowest total ever recorded in a men’s T20 international when it was bowled out for just seven by Nigeria in Lagos on Sunday.

It was three runs fewer than the previous record of 10, set by the Isle of Man when it lost to Spain in 2023 and equalled by Mongolia against Singapore in September.

Nigeria won the toss and elected to bat first in the T20 World Cup sub-regional Africa qualifier, racking up an imposing 271-4 in its 20 overs.

Selim Salau smashed 112 from 53 balls before retiring while Isaac Okpe’s 65 not out from 23 balls included six sixes and three fours.

Ivory Coast opener Ouattara Mohamed made four before being the first man out.

Little did he know that he would be Ivory Coast’s top-scorer as the innings folded without even a boundary in just 7.3 overs. Only Mimi Alex, wicketkeeper Maiga Ibrahim and Dje Claude troubled the scorers with a single each.

Six of its batsmen were dismissed for ducks while Ladji Ezechiel remained unbeaten on nought.

Nigeria won the match by a massive 264 runs which, perhaps surprisingly, is not a record as Zimbabwe beat Gambia by 290 runs in Nairobi last month.

The tournament forms part of the qualification process for the men’s 2026 T20 World Cup.

