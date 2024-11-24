 />
Ipswich Town vs Man United LIVE score, IPS 0-1 MUN, Premier League 2024-25: Rashford scores from Amad’s cross for early United lead

IPS vs MUN: Catch all the LIVE updates from the Premier League 2024-25 match between Ipswich Town and Manchester United at Portman Road.

Updated : Nov 24, 2024 22:04 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Ruben Amorim takes charge in his first match as Manchester United coach when his side visits Ipswich Town in the Premier League.
FILE PHOTO: Ruben Amorim takes charge in his first match as Manchester United coach when his side visits Ipswich Town in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Ruben Amorim takes charge in his first match as Manchester United coach when his side visits Ipswich Town in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League 2024-25 match between Ipswich Town and Manchester United at Portman Road.

LIVE UPDATES

STARTING LINEUPS!

IPS: Muric(GK), Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Burgess, Davis, Morsy, Cajuste, Burns, Hutchinson, Szmodics, Delap

MUN: Onana(GK); Mazaraoui, Evans, De Ligt, Dalot, Casemiro, Eriksen, Amad, Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford

PREVIEW

Manchester United begins what it hopes will be a journey back towards its former glory as new head coach Ruben Amorim takes charge for the first time away at Ipswich Town on Sunday.

Amorim, whose Sporting side demolished Manchester City in the Champions League in what was his final home game in charge for the Lisbon club, will need to hit the ground running.

United is languishing down in 13th place with only four wins from its first 11 games, although in a tightly-packed table, it is only four points off the top four.

READ FULL PREVIEW HERE

Where to watch Ipswich Town vs Man United LIVE?

The Ipswich Town vs Manchester United Premier League 2024-25 match will be live telecast on the   Star Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on the   Disney+Hotstar app and website.

