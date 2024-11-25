 />
Premier League 2024-25: Man United plays out 1-1 draw at Ipswich in Amorim’s first game

This result in Ruben Amorim’s first game in charge leaves United in 12th place with 16 points, six off the top four. Ipswich is 18th with nine.

Published : Nov 25, 2024 00:19 IST , IPSWICH - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Manchester United’s head coach Ruben Amorim reacts during the English Premier League match between Ipswich Town and Manchester United at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024.
Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim reacts during the English Premier League match between Ipswich Town and Manchester United at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Manchester United’s head coach Ruben Amorim reacts during the English Premier League match between Ipswich Town and Manchester United at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw at lowly Ipswich Town in Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim’s first match in charge as Marcus Rashford’s early goal was cancelled out by a deflected strike from Omari Hutchinson in the Premier League on Sunday.

United, which began with a 3-4-2-1 formation, took the lead after 81 seconds through Rashford who stole in between two defenders to steer the ball home after a brilliant run down the right by Amad Diallo who delivered the perfect cross.

United keeper Andre Onana made a brilliant one-handed save to deny Liam Delap as halftime loomed but Ipswich equalised in the 43rd minute as Hutchinson curled a shot into the top corner helped by a deflection off visiting defender Noussair Mazraoui.

After the break, Ipswich striker Sam Szmodics almost scored with a back-heel that Onana saved with his feet but neither side could find a winner.

The result leaves United in 12th place with 16 points, six off the top four. Ipswich is 18th with nine.

