Slot hails Liverpool’s second-half comeback in 3-2 win at Southampton

“If you want to win you need to score goals and we know Mo can score,” Slot said. “For me his first goal is the most important as we scored out of nowhere. Then after that it was just waiting for us to score another.”

Published : Nov 24, 2024 23:05 IST

Reuters
Liverpool manager Arne Slot celebrates after the match.
Liverpool manager Arne Slot celebrates after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Liverpool manager Arne Slot celebrates after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Liverpool boss Arne Slot praised his team for mounting a second-half comeback in a 3-2 win at Southampton when the Premier League leader was in danger of losing to the bottom side before Mohamed Salah came to their rescue.

Liverpool was gifted the opener from a Southampton error but failed to capitalise in the first half before the home side took a shock 2-1 lead after the restart. Salah then grabbed a double that took Liverpool eight points clear at the top.

“In the second half I saw the intensity I was looking for in the first half. Southampton make it really difficult for many teams, including top clubs, and they made it difficult today, though we dominated the game completely,” Slot told Sky Sports.

“There was not enough urgency to arrive in the box (in the first half), we just kept the ball instead of attacking the box. Although we fell behind in the second half we showed more urgency and intensity.

READ MORE | Premier League 2024-25: Salah brace helps Liverpool win against Southampton and go eight points clear at top

“That led to numerous chances and eventually two goals. It is tough to create chances against a 4-5-1 low block but we know Southampton want to play out from the back so you have to be really aggressive, if not they have a really good game plan”.

Salah’s double took him to 10 league goals this season -- two behind top-scorer Erling Haaland -- and the Egyptian has scored six goals in his last five league games.

His first goal took Southampton by surprise when all Salah did was take one touch outside the box to let the ball roll past the onrushing keeper and into the net before he scored the winner from the penalty spot.

“If you want to win you need to score goals and we know Mo can score,” Slot said. “For me his first goal is the most important as we scored out of nowhere. Then after that it was just waiting for us to score another.”

Slot has now won 10 of his 12 Premier League games in charge of Liverpool in his debut season but he enters arguably his toughest week so far when it hosts Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday followed by Manchester City next Sunday.

“They are two teams who have dominated football the last few years. So two big games and that’s why we needed to win today. That is what I am happy about,” Slot said.

Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

