Fire alarm temporarily takes out VAR at Manchester United vs Ipswich Premier League match

Manchester United’s Premier League game at Ipswich continued on Sunday without Video Assistant Referee (VAR) because of a reported fire alarm at VAR headquarters in Stockley Park.
Referee Anthony Taylor spoke to both captains shortly before halftime to inform them of the situation and for several minutes the game continued without any VAR backup.
The Premier League later confirmed that the system was back up and running before halftime.
VAR officials based at Stockley Park analyse decisions via monitors and relay the information to the on-field official.
