Leicester City sacks manager Steve Cooper

Leicester City has sacked manager Steve Cooper following a poor run of form, the Premier League club announced on Sunday.
The newly promoted team have endured a run of four winless games in the league, leaving them in 16th place in the table with 10 points in total.
“Leicester City has parted company with Steve Cooper, who leaves his position as first team manager with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement.
“Assistant manager Alan Tate and first team coach and analyst Steve Rands have also left the club. Steve, Alan and Steve depart with our thanks for their contribution during their time with the club and with our best wishes for the future.”
Leicester said first team coach Ben Dawson, and coaches Danny Alcock and Andy Hughes will oversee training until the team find a new manager.
Cooper is the second Premier League manager to be sacked this season after Manchester United parted ways with Erik ten Hag last month.
